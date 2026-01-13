Extensibility for HCM
Welcome to the extensibility page for the SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite. Here you'll find resources to extend your solutions and fit it to the unique needs of your employees and organization.
Development Tools and Resources
|Overview
|Product/Release Documentation
|Best Practices & Training
|Additional
Webinars/Recordings - Coming Soon!
Learn how SAP BTP can help you create apps and extend HR solutions
Extend HR processes to simplify manual employee tasks
SAP BTP, SAP’s technology platform, empowers organizations to solve business challenges by creating and extending applications while quickly integrating people data.
Watch onboarding demo
Create modern mobile apps to empower employees
With SAP Build solutions from SAP BTP, your HRIS and IT teams can rapidly create web and mobile apps to address business and employee needs – without extensive development knowledge.
Watch how to make a mobile app with SAP Build
10 app extensions created with SAP BTP to improve HR processes
Learn about ten app extensions created with SAP Business Technology Platform that can improve HR processes.
Read more
Top ways SAP Integration Suite connects HR with the rest of the business
Read how SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Integration Suite can help connect HR with the rest of the business.
Read more
Top 12 ways to connect HR and finance on SAP BTP
Learn how aligning HR and finance using SAP Business Technology Platform helps companies harmonize data and streamline processes, shorten time to value and scale with confidence, and achieve more-accurately
Read more
Automate new-hire equipment ordering with SAP BTP
Read how SAP Business Technology Platform helps IT and HR teams automate employee onboarding to enable the best experience for both new hires and hiring managers.
Read more
Automate and streamline onboarding with SAP solutions
Learn about the top nine reasons to automate new-hire equipment ordering and how SAP solutions can help you automate and streamline employee onboarding.
Read more
Top Ways Automation Can Drive HR Efficiency and Improve the Employee Experience
Learn how SAP Build Process Automation, a low-code/no-code application development solution, empowers HR organizations to work together to automate processes in ways that take the frustration and inefficiencies out of employee-facing tasks.
Read more
Automate and streamline employee experiences by extending HCM solutions
Read how SAP Business Technology Platform can help you customize your HCM solutions or extend them to add new functionality.
Read more
SAP BTP helps expedite extension development with prebuilt HCM content
Learn how you can create integrations, applications, and extensions for SAP SuccessFactors and other SAP solutions with SAP Business Technology Platform and our application development offerings in SAP Build solutions. Read about prebuilt business content, templates, integrations, automations, process blueprints, and example code available in SAP Business Accelerator Hub.
Read more
Create HCM skills for Joule with the SAP Build solution
Read how SAP Business Technology Platform can help your organization on its AI journey by extending the Joule copilot with new capabilities, called skills, to augment your HCM solutions.
Read more