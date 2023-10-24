SAP Ariba Extensibility

SAP Ariba offers a breadth of opportunities to extend our solutions to meet the unique needs of your organization or offer to others who may benefit. Below you will find a number of helpful links, blogs, and other resources to help you take full advantage of the powerful capabilities offered via APIs, Custom Forms, and other extensibility options.

Featured Content
Extensibility Webcast - Analytics Reporting API

Learn about our Reporting API and the developer portal as a part of our Platform Support Webcast series. In three segments, we`ll do a walk-through of the developer portal, provide an overview of analytical reporting, and delve into the specifics of the Analytical Reporting API.

API Developer Portal Walk-Through

Analytical Reporting

Analytical Reporting API

Slide Deck

The Ecosystem

Learn more about the the ecosystem for partners who extend SAP Ariba solutions using extensibility tools like customs forms. SAP Ariba APIs, the SAP Ariba Developer Portal, RPA, and more.

How to become an ISV Partner

Featured Extension

Our featured extension is an Approval Management Chatbot. This extension allows end users to fetch approval documents (invoices & purchase requisitions) via a chatbot for simplification, speed and ease of approval.

Learn more

Featured Blogs

Below you will find some featured blogs around extensibility, focused on topics like APIs, custom forms and bots. Scroll down to the bottom of the page for listing all the latest blogs.

Introducing the SAP Ariba Extensibility Samples repository

Intro to the Flow Extension API

5 steps to evaluating process improvements

Expert Content

Expert API Content

Find content about using SAP Ariba Rest and SOAP APIs, as well as how to connect them to the SAP Cloud Platform.

Using SAP Ariba APIs

Sample SAP Ariba API Extension Applications

Configure SAP Cloud Platform Connectivity to SAP Ariba APIs

Using SAP Ariba SOAP Web Service APIs

Custom Form Content

Best practices for creating approval flows, adding tags, and using custom forms APIs.

Adding Approval Flows in Custom Forms

How to add Tags to Custom Forms

How to use the Custom Forms API

Expert Bot Content

Learn how to enhance SAP Ariba with RPA for an Automated Procurement Journey. Deploy bots to automate business processes using the user interface where APIs do not exist.

