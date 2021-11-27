Software Logistics
Software Logistics summarizes all tools used to install, upgrade or update SAP systems and to manage software changes within the system landscape.
Software Logistics Toolset 1.0 SPS 43 is available for download since 10th of February 2025 - get an overview of the improvements offered for each of the involved software logistics tools and procedures.
We are happy to welcome a new member to the SAP Cloud Transport Management family: SAP BTP ABAP Environment (aka Steampunk) can now be integrated with Cloud Transport Management.
The new blog post explains in great detail how to set up this integration and how to use it.
The new version (SP 17) of the Software Update Manager (SUM) 2.0 was delivered with the SL Toolset SPS 38 on 26th of May, 2023. It contains two new features in the area of Database Migration Option (DMO):
Homogeneous option for DMO: Until now, DMO was always heterogenous: the database type was always changed, for example from DB2 to SAP HANA DB. Now SUM also allows a homogeneous migration from SAP HANA DB to SAP HANA DB.
DMOVE2S4: “DMO move to SAP S/4HANA (on hyperscaler)”: For the combined conversion & transition, until now only “DMO with system move” was available. Disadvantage is that the approach does not allow downtime-optimization techniques. Now the DMOVE2S4 approach is available as an alternative. It allows to use the plain-DMO for the conversion and transition to a hyperscaler.
As of 4th of May 2022 the integration between SAP Cloud ALM and SAP Cloud Transport Management (cTMS) is available. This is a very important step to manage your changes in the cloud with SAP Cloud ALM.
