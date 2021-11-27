Software Logistics

Two Major Updates with SUM 2.0 SP 17

The new version (SP 17) of the Software Update Manager (SUM) 2.0 was delivered with the SL Toolset SPS 38 on 26th of May, 2023. It contains two new features in the area of Database Migration Option (DMO):

Homogeneous option for DMO: Until now, DMO was always heterogenous: the database type was always changed, for example from DB2 to SAP HANA DB. Now SUM also allows a homogeneous migration from SAP HANA DB to SAP HANA DB.

DMOVE2S4: “DMO move to SAP S/4HANA (on hyperscaler)”: For the combined conversion & transition, until now only “DMO with system move” was available. Disadvantage is that the approach does not allow downtime-optimization techniques. Now the DMOVE2S4 approach is available as an alternative. It allows to use the plain-DMO for the conversion and transition to a hyperscaler.

