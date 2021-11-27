Single Sign-On for SAP GUI – Enterprise Security Overview

With multi-factor authentication you can implement a strong form of authentication for business-critical applications. Authentication is based on multiple means of identification: for example, knowledge of a password and possession of a physical device, such as a mobile phone.

With SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI, you can use multi-factor authentication by leveraging the capabilities of SAP Cloud Identity Services - Identity Authentication or a third-party identity provider.

SAP Single Sign-On supports multi-factor authentication via time-based one-time passwords (TOTP) generated by the SAP Authenticator mobile app. Alternatively, out-of-band transport of tokens, including one-time passwords sent via SMS or email or RSA/RADIUS, are supported.