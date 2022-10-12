Service Ticket Intelligence
Classify and process large volumes of incoming service requests with this machine learning-based service available on SAP Business Technology Platform.
Starting February 2023, Service Ticket Intelligence will be set to maintenance mode. All existing Service Ticket Intelligence customer contracts will be honored and supported until their contract expires. While there will not be a direct successor to Service Ticket Intelligence, the capability continues to be available inside the SAP Customer Experience (CX) solution SAP Service Cloud.
Customers should contact their SAP account manager or reference account team for more information. SAP plans to continue to invest significantly into advancing AI.
Follow step-by-step developer tutorials to quickly learn how to leverage the service capabilities to process service requests, get solution recommendations, and more.
First Steps
Service Ticket Intelligence is an AI-powered service available on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).
The service classifies incoming service requests automatically, as a basis for routing them to the right agent. The agent is then provided with recommended solutions to improve operational efficiency.
With Service Ticket Intelligence, companies can:
- Improve service response times
- Allow customer service to scale with increased digital interactions
- Tackle an overwhelming volume of messages from omni-channel customer service
- Lower the overall cost of providing customer service
Key Features
Text classification
Predict the categories of new incoming service tickets. Based on historical service tickets that have been classified into different categories, you can predict the categories of new incoming service tickets.
Solution recommendation
Receive similar solution proposals by leveraging service tickets solved in the past. Based on historical resolved service tickets, you can receive similar solution proposals.
Text clustering
Gain insights from unstructured data to identify trends or patterns in service tickets from the clusters and keywords you have created.