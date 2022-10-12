Service Ticket Intelligence – The Path Forward

Starting February 2023, Service Ticket Intelligence will be set to maintenance mode. All existing Service Ticket Intelligence customer contracts will be honored and supported until their contract expires. While there will not be a direct successor to Service Ticket Intelligence, the capability continues to be available inside the SAP Customer Experience (CX) solution SAP Service Cloud.

Customers should contact their SAP account manager or reference account team for more information. SAP plans to continue to invest significantly into advancing AI.

Learn more