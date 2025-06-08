The webinar series on Selective Data Transition provides insights into the process of migrating relevant business data from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA. This series explores the tailored scope available between system conversion and new implementation, allowing flexibility in adapting data and processes in one step. The webinars discuss methods such as Shell Conversion and Mix and Match, which enable organizations to selectively transition specific data or configurations from the source system to the target system using tools like SAP Landscape Transformation (LT)
- Migrating to RISE with SAP using Selective Data Transition (SDT) I Move to Cloud ERP
- Selective Data Transition (SDT) – What needs to be considered? I Move to Cloud ERP
- Selective Data Transition (SDT) – Functional advantages I Move to Cloud ERP
- Selective Data Transition (SDT) – How does it work technically? I Move to Cloud ERP
- Selective Data Transition with SAP Business Transformation Center I Move to Cloud ERP
- SDT: How to Deal with the SAP Suite Solutions? Focus: HCM I Move to Cloud ERP
- SDT - how to deal with other SAP suite solutions? Focus: EWM I Move to Cloud ERP