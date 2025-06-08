Featured Content
Selective Data Transition Made Simple: A New Take on SAP S/4HANA Moves

Transitioning to SAP S/4HANA is a significant milestone for organizations aiming to modernize their ERP systems. The path to this transformation typically involves choosing among three primary migration strategies: Greenfield, Brownfield, and Selective Data Transition (SDT). Each approach offers distinct advantages and challenges, and understanding these can help organizations make the right choice. Read More

Selective Data Transition: Functional Advantages of Selective Migration
Many companies today face the challenge of transitioning their complex ERP landscapes to SAP S/4HANA. The pressure is on to not only modernize technically but also to position themselves functionally for the future. While traditional approaches often emphasize a purely technical migration, Selective Data Transition (SDT) offers a broader perspective: it enables companies to embed functional, organizational, and process improvements directly into the transformation without sacrificing valuable data or historical insights. Read More
The SAP S/4HANA RISE & SAP BTP - Toolbox

This blog post explores how SAP S/4HANA with RISE and the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) work together as a powerful toolbox for cloud transformation, automation, and innovation. It highlights key tools like the System Transition Workbench and offers practical resources and best practices to support a smooth move to the enterprise cloud.

Ideal for IT leaders and project managers looking to modernize their ERP landscape while leveraging SAP BTP for flexible extensions and intelligent business processes. Read More

Migration to RISE with SAP with Selective Data Transition: Flexibility is the Key
In an era where digital transformation is not just a goal but a necessity, many companies face a central question: How can we successfully move to SAP S/4HANA and position the entire organization for the future? For many, the answer lies in RISE with SAP – SAP’s comprehensive cloud offering. Read More
Is Selective Data Transition the Best Fit for Your SAP S/4HANA Migration? Key Aspects to Consider
As SAP ECC customers prepare for the transition to S/4HANA, they are faced with a crucial decision: which migration approach best suits their business needs? Broadly, there are three main transition paths: Brownfield, Greenfield, and Selective Data Transition. Each approach comes with distinct benefits and trade-offs, making it essential to understand their key differences before choosing the best fit. Read more
Expert Sessions
Webinar series on Selective Data Transition

The webinar series on Selective Data Transition provides insights into the process of migrating relevant business data from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA. This series explores the tailored scope available between system conversion and new implementation, allowing flexibility in adapting data and processes in one step. The webinars discuss methods such as Shell Conversion and Mix and Match, which enable organizations to selectively transition specific data or configurations from the source system to the target system using tools like SAP Landscape Transformation (LT)
  1. Migrating to RISE with SAP using Selective Data Transition (SDT) I Move to Cloud ERP
  2. Selective Data Transition (SDT) – What needs to be considered? I Move to Cloud ERP
  3. Selective Data Transition (SDT) – Functional advantages I Move to Cloud ERP
  4. Selective Data Transition (SDT) – How does it work technically? I Move to Cloud ERP
  5. Selective Data Transition with SAP Business Transformation Center I Move to Cloud ERP
  6. SDT: How to Deal with the SAP Suite Solutions? Focus: HCM I Move to Cloud ERP
  7. SDT - how to deal with other SAP suite solutions? Focus: EWM I Move to Cloud ERP