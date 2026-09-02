SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, 3-System Landscape, Parallel Line
In a 3-system landscape, the parallel line offers you a separate workspace in SAP Central Business Configuration and two additional tenants for configuration and testing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. The main line focuses on maintaining innovation and keeping the productive environment up-to-date with SAP's latest features. With a separate parallel line, you can develop and test configuration enhancements while maintaining stability in your main line.
Featured Content
SAP S/4HANA Public Edition, 3-System Landscape: Parallel Line Overview and General Guidance
This presentation covers what the parallel line is, how it extends the architecture of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, its main use cases and the value it delivers, and recommendations for each key lifecycle step.
Streamlining Parallel Line Adoption in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
This course introduces the parallel line functionality in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. You'll learn how parallel lines create a dedicated space for data migration, testing, and training, keeping incremental configuration activities separate from the continuous innovation lifecycle in your production environment.
Topics covered include the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 3-system landscape, the parallel line concept and its role in business processes, and the parallel line lifecycle, including how to initiate a rebase in SAP Central Business Configuration.
Parallel Line Operations: Editability and Monitoring
Planning configuration work around an upcoming branch, rebase, merge, or SAP upgrade? Read this blog post to understand what stays editable at each phase and how to monitor a running lifecycle process.
Grow Globally with Parallel Line and Configuration Localization Tool
Looking to grow your business globally with maximal predictability and minimal disruption? Watch this video to see how the parallel line and the configuration localization tool can help you.