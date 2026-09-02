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SAP S/4HANA Public Edition, 3-System Landscape: Parallel Line Overview and General Guidance

This presentation covers what the parallel line is, how it extends the architecture of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, its main use cases and the value it delivers, and recommendations for each key lifecycle step.

 

SAP Digital Asset Management (DAM) Portal | Presentation

Streamlining Parallel Line Adoption in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

This course introduces the parallel line functionality in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. You'll learn how parallel lines create a dedicated space for data migration, testing, and training, keeping incremental configuration activities separate from the continuous innovation lifecycle in your production environment.

Topics covered include the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 3-system landscape, the parallel line concept and its role in business processes, and the parallel line lifecycle, including how to initiate a rebase in SAP Central Business Configuration.

 

SAP Learning | 1hr 24min E-Learning Course

Parallel Line Operations: Editability and Monitoring

Planning configuration work around an upcoming branch, rebase, merge, or SAP upgrade? Read this blog post to understand what stays editable at each phase and how to monitor a running lifecycle process.

 

SAP Community | Blog Post

Grow Globally with Parallel Line and Configuration Localization Tool

Looking to grow your business globally with maximal predictability and minimal disruption? Watch this video to see how the parallel line and the configuration localization tool can help you.

SAP Digital Asset Management (DAM) Portal | Video

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