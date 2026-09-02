This course introduces the parallel line functionality in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. You'll learn how parallel lines create a dedicated space for data migration, testing, and training, keeping incremental configuration activities separate from the continuous innovation lifecycle in your production environment.

Topics covered include the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 3-system landscape, the parallel line concept and its role in business processes, and the parallel line lifecycle, including how to initiate a rebase in SAP Central Business Configuration.

SAP Learning | 1hr 24min E-Learning Course