Retail

Transform shopping experiences on every channel — and improve sustainability across your value chain — with our cloud retail solutions.

Featured Content
Experience the Intelligent Retail Enterprise

The Intelligent Enterprise for the Retail Industry: Address the challenges and opportunities in the new world of Retail - unlock your Intelligent Retail Enterprise.

RISE with SAP for Retail
RISE with SAP
Discover the Power of SAP Intelligent Technologies

SAP Intelligent Technologies is a combination of intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise that can help you optimize your processes and resources – and ignite innovation in any area of your business.

Visit the SAP Cloud Platform Page
Learn about the Business Technology Platform for Retail
See the SAP Intelligent Technologies Innovation Guide specific to Retail
SAP Order and Delivery Scheduling

SAP Order and Delivery Scheduling – short ODS – was just released this month. It is a member of a solution family under the umbrella of Predictive Planning and Inventory Orchestration. Read our Solution Summary:

Solution SummaryBlog: Latest additions to the Retail cloud family
SAP Order and Delivery Scheduling product page

SAP Fashion Management

Understand tomorrow’s trends, drive personalized shopping and run a sustainable fashion business. Deliver the styles of tomorrow and exceed customer expectations.

SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business: Overview
Executive Overview
Interview with GVP Dr. Schroeder

S.FASHION Intelligent Store

Expert Content
Supermarket staff at work

SAP S/4HANA for the Retail Industry

Meet the demands of a digital economy and omnichannel retail with support for all core retail processes: Find out about the rich functionality available for IS Retail.

Get the latest on SAP S/4HANA for the Retail industry
Working from home

Demand and Replenishment Solutions for Retail

Our industry portfolio offers several state-of-the-art solutions for retail forecasting and replenishment processes. They allow you to predict consumer demand, drive sustainability, and synchronize store and distribution center through multi-level replenishment plans. Being part of SAP's industry cloud solutions for predictive planning and inventory orchestration, they integrate into the SAP foundation, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, and SAP CX solutions. Also learn what our customers are doing in this area.

Predictive Planning and Inventory Orchestration

SAP Unified Demand Forecast component - sophisticated retail demand forecasting

SAP Replenishment Planning - automated, cost-optimized store replenishment

SAP Predictive Replenishment - intelligent distribution center replenishment

SAP Order and Delivery Scheduling - synchronized order and delivery schedules

Jumbo: How a supermarket is using scientific predictions to increase sustainability

Schwarz IT: Enabling better customer service through AI-driven demand planning

COOP Switzerland: Replenishment co-innovation

modern loading docks

SAP Digital Logistics Solutions for Retail

SAP Digital Logistics Solutions for Retail offer a wide portfolio of solutions to move products and materials quickly and efficiently.

Digital Supply Chain for Retail
Overview SAP Digital Logistics Solutions for Retailers (Blog)
SAP Supply Chain Logistics Homepage
Female manager at a supermarket holding tablet smiling

SAP Smart Store

With the SAP Fiori & RFID apps for retail store management on SAP S/4HANA, retail and fashion companies can test and implement modern technologies to operate more efficiently, set themselves apart from the competition and improve the shopping experience.

Read our Blog on the SAP Mobile Start app for retail store managers

Read our Blog on On-Shelf Availability with RFID

Experience Center Walldorf: S.MART Intelligent Store - Onepager

Experience Center New York: S.FASHION Intelligent Store - Onepager

Watch: How E-Mobility is venturing into Retail

Two Indian business men shaking hands

SAP Ariba

With SAP Ariba Retailers can benefit from the power of the Ariba Business Network and the Ariba applications. Especially SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing is now supporting Retail specific processes like the sourcing of products and their variants.

Watch SAP Ariba on Youtube

SAP® Strategic Sourcing Suite: A Solution for Retailers

Retail Sourcing Demo Scenario – Private Label

SAP Ariba in Retail - Resources for Digital Transformation

SAP Ariba Webinar Series: SAP Customers Sharing Best Practices

Getting StartedIndustry Cloud Community Page
Retail Learning JourneyLearning Platform
How to reduce food waste in retail with better planningThe Sustainable Customer Experience by IBMDo consumers face the end of free returns?How Retailers Can Trigger Sustainability Growth before Reaching Their Tipping Point
Read our New Blog: How to reduce food waste in retail with better planningForecast Configuration Guidelines to Cope With Hoarding and Out-of-Stocks in the Retail Supply ChainWorking with the unpredictable – how Retailers cope to serve their customersCan Merchandise Distribution Help a Retail Warehouse to Fulfill the Unpredictable?Webinar: Reducing write-offs and food waste through machine learningReliance on Technology Pays Off as Supermarket Chain Increases Market Share During Crisis
SAP S/4HANASAP CARABSAP Forecasting and Replenishment