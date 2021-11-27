Retail
The Intelligent Enterprise for the Retail Industry: Address the challenges and opportunities in the new world of Retail - unlock your Intelligent Retail Enterprise.RISE with SAP for Retail
SAP Intelligent Technologies is a combination of intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise that can help you optimize your processes and resources – and ignite innovation in any area of your business.Visit the SAP Cloud Platform Page
SAP Order and Delivery Scheduling – short ODS – was just released this month. It is a member of a solution family under the umbrella of Predictive Planning and Inventory Orchestration. Read our Solution Summary:Solution SummaryBlog: Latest additions to the Retail cloud family
Understand tomorrow’s trends, drive personalized shopping and run a sustainable fashion business. Deliver the styles of tomorrow and exceed customer expectations.SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business: Overview
Meet the demands of a digital economy and omnichannel retail with support for all core retail processes: Find out about the rich functionality available for IS Retail.Get the latest on SAP S/4HANA for the Retail industry
Predictive Planning and Inventory Orchestration
SAP Unified Demand Forecast component - sophisticated retail demand forecasting
SAP Replenishment Planning - automated, cost-optimized store replenishment
SAP Predictive Replenishment - intelligent distribution center replenishment
SAP Order and Delivery Scheduling - synchronized order and delivery schedules
Jumbo: How a supermarket is using scientific predictions to increase sustainability
Schwarz IT: Enabling better customer service through AI-driven demand planning
SAP Digital Logistics Solutions for Retail offer a wide portfolio of solutions to move products and materials quickly and efficiently.Digital Supply Chain for Retail
With the SAP Fiori & RFID apps for retail store management on SAP S/4HANA, retail and fashion companies can test and implement modern technologies to operate more efficiently, set themselves apart from the competition and improve the shopping experience.
With SAP Ariba Retailers can benefit from the power of the Ariba Business Network and the Ariba applications. Especially SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing is now supporting Retail specific processes like the sourcing of products and their variants.
