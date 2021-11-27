Our industry portfolio offers several state-of-the-art solutions for retail forecasting and replenishment processes. They allow you to predict consumer demand, drive sustainability, and synchronize store and distribution center through multi-level replenishment plans.

Being

part of SAP's industry cloud solutions for predictive planning and inventory orchestration

, they

integrate into the SAP foundation, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, and SAP CX solutions. Also learn what our customers are doing in this area.

Predictive Planning and Inventory Orchestration

SAP Unified Demand Forecast component - sophisticated retail demand forecasting

SAP Replenishment Planning - automated, cost-optimized store replenishment

SAP Predictive Replenishment - intelligent distribution center replenishment

SAP Order and Delivery Scheduling - synchronized order and delivery schedules

Jumbo: How a supermarket is using scientific predictions to increase sustainability

Schwarz IT: Enabling better customer service through AI-driven demand planning

COOP Switzerland: Replenishment co-innovation