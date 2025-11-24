Featured Content
What's New in SAP Responsible Design and Production

We are constantly delivering new innovations and enhancements in SAP Responsible Design and Production. 

Check out the latest product updates below:

Stay Up to Date with Key Regulations
SAP Responsible Design and Production helps customers navigate the increasingly complex global regulations, such as extended producer responsibility schemes (EPR) and plastic taxes.
Getting Started
Product Overview

SAP Responsible Design and Production is the first step to enabling a circular economy, helping customers navigate the increasingly complex global regulations, such as extended producer responsibility schemes and plastic taxes.  It helps customers have one harmonized view of their packaging data, enabling accurate reporting and fees, avoiding the risk of incompliance, and enabling them to optimize their material choices. The solution uses actual data from core ERP systems and a unified data model to manage complex product and packaging data.

Customer Engagement

Customer Stories

  • See how González Byass, wine and spirits producer, is eliminating waste while regenerating the land with SAP solutions for sustainability and circular economy.
  • Read about how SAP and harmonized packaging data helps Siemens Healthineers better measure its sustainability performance.
  • Learn how Henkel is committed to leadership in plastics reduction and offering greener options for customers using SAP Responsible Design and Production.
  • Read about how Zamora Company, a popular maker of premium spirits and wines, is using SAP Responsible Design and Production to adhere to new packaging taxes in Spain.