SAP-managed public cloud ERP refers to a suite of applications covering the core processes every enterprise is built on, spanning Finance, Sales, Procurement, Human Capital Management, and extended planning. It spans across SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, extended by embedded BTP applications and SAP cloud products. SAP manages provisioning, technical integration, operations, and lifecycle management, allowing customers to use and adopt the suite out of the box.

2. Why does SAP-managed public cloud ERP exist?

Enterprises today expect ERP software that delivers end-to-end processes out of the box. The more capabilities involved, the more technical work is typically required to deliver that experience. SAP-managed public cloud ERP is built around exactly that expectation. A connected system is also where the path to the Autonomous Enterprise starts: AI agents can only work reliably across systems that already share data and processes.

3. Who benefits from SAP-managed public cloud ERP – and how?

For business users, the suite works as one system: one login, one flow, with AI embedded directly into the processes of their daily work. IT teams gain standardized provisioning and zero-disruption operations, allowing them to focus on enabling the business rather than maintaining product integrations. For partners, implementations start at business configuration rather than technical groundwork, making it faster, more predictable, and focused on where the real value for customers is created.

4. Is SAP-managed public cloud ERP relevant for my company today and how do I get started?

SAP-managed public cloud ERP is something companies actively choose to adopt for specific scenarios, not something applied automatically to an existing landscape. Today, three scenarios are available:

Workforce Management for companies implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and SAP SuccessFactors together,

Operational Procurement for companies running SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition with SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing, and

Opportunity to Order for companies running SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and implementing SAP Sales Cloud v2

Companies already live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition can use SAP-managed public cloud ERP to add further SAP cloud capabilities, such as SAP SuccessFactors for Workforce Management or SAP Sales Cloud v2. Companies starting their cloud journey with the Autonomous Suite, implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition together with further SAP cloud products from the start, are equally well positioned to benefit from day one.

Customer-managed and SAP-managed integrations can coexist in the same landscape.

Customers interested in getting involved early and fulfilling the participation criteria can join the Early Adopter Care program at no additional cost through the SAP Customer Influence Portal.

5. Which products are on the roadmap of SAP-managed public cloud ERP?

Beyond the scenarios live today, release 2608 brings most embedded BTP applications into SAP-managed scope. Looking further ahead, SAP Concur, SAP Business Network, SAP Enterprise Service Management, and SAP Taulia are planned as additional connected SAP cloud products.