Kyma at SAP

SAP BTP, Kyma runtime provides a fully managed cloud-native Kubernetes application runtime based on the open-source project "Kyma". Based on modular building blocks, Kyma runtime includes all the necessary capabilities to simplify the development and to run enterprise-grade cloud-native applications.

Kyma environment permits a native consumption of the Multi-Cloud Foundation Services and smooth consumption of SAP and non-SAP applications. It also supports out-of-the-box CAP, SAP Cloud SDK, application router, and HTML5 deployer.

Kyma implements a dedicated application runtime to deploy highly scalable, robust, and secure containerized microservices.

Available through Cloud Platform Enterprise Agreements (CPEA) and Pay-as-you-go, Kyma runtime gives organizations the ability to quickly develop applications with their cloud-native developers.