Kyma at SAP
SAP BTP, Kyma runtime is the fully managed Kubernetes-based runtime to develop cloud native applications and extensions on BTP. Kyma runtime Stack is based on open source components and standards. It enables deploying highly scalable, containerized microservices and supports development environments of choice, while being integrated to SAP’s platform services.
This video tutorial series shows getting started with the SAP Business Technology Platform, Kyma environment.
Create your Kyma runtime instance with help of the BTP CLI.
Review the latest changes pushed to SAP BTP, Kyma runtime giving you many new opportunities.
Release Notes and announcements for SAP BTP, Kyma runtime.
What is SAP BTP, Kyma runtime?
SAP BTP, Kyma runtime provides a fully managed cloud-native Kubernetes application runtime based on the open-source project "Kyma". Based on modular building blocks, Kyma runtime includes all the necessary capabilities to simplify the development and to run enterprise-grade cloud-native applications.
Kyma environment permits a native consumption of the Multi-Cloud Foundation Services and smooth consumption of SAP and non-SAP applications. It also supports out-of-the-box CAP, SAP Cloud SDK, application router, and HTML5 deployer.
Kyma implements a dedicated application runtime to deploy highly scalable, robust, and secure containerized microservices.
Available through Cloud Platform Enterprise Agreements (CPEA) and Pay-as-you-go, Kyma runtime gives organizations the ability to quickly develop applications with their cloud-native developers.
What is Kyma Open Source?
Kyma /kee-ma/ is a cloud-native application runtime that combines the power of Kubernetes with a set of best-in-class tools and open-source components that empower you to develop, run, and operate secure and scalable cloud-native applications.
Kyma is an opinionated set of Kubernetes-based modular building blocks, including all necessary capabilities to develop and run enterprise-grade cloud-native applications. It is the open path to the SAP ecosystem supporting business scenarios end-to-end.
Kyma is an actively maintained open-source project supported by SAP.
You want to join Kyma open-source community? Explore below how to get involved, contribute to Kyma code and documentation, and stay in touch with the latest Kyma news.
Questions
You can ask Kyma open source or SAP BTP, Kyma runtime question on SAP Community. You will get an answer from the team directly.