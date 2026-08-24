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SAP Key Management Service: Taking Control of Your Encryption Keys in the Cloud

We launched the SAP Key Management Service, giving customers control over their data across SAP cloud services and products. With customer-managed encryption keys, they can define who has access to their data and strengthen their control over data security.

Read the release blog post

Managing Customer-Owned Encryption with the New SAP Key Management Service

In our latest podcast, we explore customer-owned encryption and why organizations increasingly want control over their encryption keys in the cloud. Tune in to learn why encryption is even more critical in cloud environments, how SAP-managed keys differ from customer-managed keys, and what to expect from a modern Key Management Service.

Listen to the podcast

Expert Content

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Customer-Managed Key Scenarios

Through flexible key scenarios like Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) and Hold Your Own Key (HYOK), organizations can choose the level of control that best fits their compliance and security requirements.

BYOK allows customers to generate a key externally and import it into the SAP KMS tenant. This model is suited for organizations that want to generate keys using their own certified hardware security modules (HSMs) while still leveraging SAP’s managed key infrastructure for daily operations.

HYOK represents the highest level of customer control. The encryption key never leaves the customer’s external keystore. SAP KMS is connected to the customer’s external key management system and uses the permitted key for cryptographic operations without ever storing or caching it.

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