Through flexible key scenarios like Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) and Hold Your Own Key (HYOK), organizations can choose the level of control that best fits their compliance and security requirements.

BYOK allows customers to generate a key externally and import it into the SAP KMS tenant. This model is suited for organizations that want to generate keys using their own certified hardware security modules (HSMs) while still leveraging SAP’s managed key infrastructure for daily operations.

HYOK represents the highest level of customer control. The encryption key never leaves the customer’s external keystore. SAP KMS is connected to the customer’s external key management system and uses the permitted key for cryptographic operations without ever storing or caching it.