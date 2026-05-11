Getting Started with Joule in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition - exciting new SAP Learning videos and blogs!

What you'll learn:

- How to access and use Joule

- Common ways to use Joule

- How to customize Joule for your business

- Best practices for using Joule

- Where to find help and additional resources

Troubleshooting Joule Issues . Learn how to fix common Joule problems, including:

- Incorrect SAP BTP destination setup

- Failed user provisioning

- Principal Propagation errors

Tools covered:

- Joule Debugging Tool

- App Inspector

- SAP Gateway error logs and traces

- Internet Communication Manager Monitor

Includes: Several step-by-step examples of how to both use and support Joule. Also included are 2 exciting new blogs to help you set up and test your Joule architecture!

SAP Learning Videos:

SAP Blogs: