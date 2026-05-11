What's New - Latest blogs and featured content
Getting Started with Joule in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition - exciting new SAP Learning videos and blogs!
What you'll learn:
- How to access and use Joule
- Common ways to use Joule
- How to customize Joule for your business
- Best practices for using Joule
- Where to find help and additional resources
Troubleshooting Joule Issues . Learn how to fix common Joule problems, including:
- Incorrect SAP BTP destination setup
- Failed user provisioning
- Principal Propagation errors
Tools covered:
- Joule Debugging Tool
- App Inspector
- SAP Gateway error logs and traces
- Internet Communication Manager Monitor
Includes: Several step-by-step examples of how to both use and support Joule. Also included are 2 exciting new blogs to help you set up and test your Joule architecture!
SAP Learning Videos:
SAP Blogs: