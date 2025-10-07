💻 Introducing the new Joule Studio: Build AI Agents, Apps, and Workflows
Joule Studio is SAP's AI-first development platform. Create custom agents, workflows, and applications to solve real problems for your business.
Joule Studio is SAP’s AI development platform for building custom agents, applications, and workflows. Here you’ll find the latest product news, learning resources, and community events to start your agentic journey.
Explore the latest resources and learn more about Joule Studio's capabilities:
Ready to become an expert on Joule Studio? Earn your official SAP Certification in Agentic Development! We're offering one free exam voucher until December 31, 2026.
Joule Studio is SAP's AI-first development platform. Create custom agents, workflows, and applications to solve real problems for your business.
Check out this demo to see agentic development in action. Joule Studio lets you start with the business problem in natural language and create an enterprise-grade solution. Developers can build the way they want, while governance, lifecycle management, and agent observability help teams scale with confidence.
Joule Studio empowers every team member to develop agentic solutions. Check out these resources to learn more: