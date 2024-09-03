SAP Fieldglass
SAP Fieldglass solutions drive better business outcomes with a single platform to find, engage, and manage your external workforce allowing for greater visibility into your entire external workforce and the ability to automate the entire end-to-end process of procuring external workers and services. The portfolio includes SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management, SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement, and SAP Fieldglass Worker Profile Management.
In 2016, Paris-based consultancy firm Capgemini was looking for ways to better manage its global network of employees using existing technology. At the time, the company had limited visibility into its contingent workforce, and its procurement team wanted a tool that would help consolidate insights and track metrics such as headcount, performance, capabilities, compliance, and more. Additionally, with legislative requirements changing rapidly in different regions, the company needed technology that could quickly adapt.
This challenge reflects broader trends in the SAP-sponsored Economist Impact report titled “Flexible Futures: Navigating the Evolving External Workforce,” which dives into how companies like Capgemini are leveraging external workers to meet skill deficits and productivity demands.
We recently hosted the SAP Fieldglass AI and Beyond: November Release Highlights webinar, where we showcased the latest AI features and enhancements in the SAP Fieldglass 2024.11 release. Our SAP experts provided a comprehensive overview of the main updates, offering valuable insights into how these changes can benefit your organization.
If you missed the event or if would like to watch it again, you can access the recorded session here.
See also our Artificial Intelligence at SAP Fieldglass Hub
To stay competitive in today’s business environment, business leaders would be wise to change their mindset on AI to be less of a luxury and more of a mandate.
To help meet consumer demand and strategic business goals, today’s companies are increasingly turning to an external workforce of contractors, consultants, freelancers and more that offer specialized skills. This diversification of the workforce comes at a time when businesses are also looking for new, innovative ways to capitalize on technology like AI.
Are you aware of the Quick Win features that allow you to leverage existing SAP Fieldglass functionality to enhance your solution with little effort? Our new series will initially focus on the latest major release, but we will also look at features that were added earlier, and provide tips and tricks on how to get the most out of them.
Solution Adoption
SAP Fieldglass Learning Journeys
Derive Maximum Value
The “Derive” spans initial value realization through continued solution and value optimizations. Use the following resources to track business outcomes, optimize usage of the solution, continue learning, and share the impact within and beyond your organization.
SAP Fieldglass Learning Journeys
- Contingent Workforce
- This learning journey will guide you through the basic set up and administration of SAP Fieldglass, as well as the administrative and transactional aspects of Contingent Workforce Management.
- Change Management
- This learning journey will explain how organizational change management can contribute to the success of your SAP cloud project.