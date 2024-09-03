SAP Fieldglass

SAP Fieldglass solutions drive better business outcomes with a single platform to find, engage, and manage your external workforce allowing for greater visibility into your entire external workforce and the ability to automate the entire end-to-end process of procuring external workers and services. The portfolio includes SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management, SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement, and SAP Fieldglass Worker Profile Management.

New Onboarding Resource Center
Our ISBN Customer Onboarding Team has revamped our Onboarding Resource Centers to include new content, a more organized structure, and cleaner look. The new ORC contains content fit for each stage of a customer's journey highlighted below:

Get Started with SAP - Gain an understanding of the main SAP channels and how to get access to the your solutions

Plan your implementation - Learn how to run your solutions leveraging SAP tools and best practices.

Get Enabled - Increase your knowledge and skills with SAP enablement resources to effectively use your solution.

Prepare for Go Live - Check your go-live readiness with our SAP support and services. Prepare post-go live activities and continue your innovation plan.

Find resources to seamlessly onboard your team and kickstart projects on the path to go live here.
Driving Efficiency and Compliance: Capgemini’s Journey with SAP Fieldglass

In 2016, Paris-based consultancy firm Capgemini was looking for ways to better manage its global network of employees using existing technology. At the time, the company had limited visibility into its contingent workforce, and its procurement team wanted a tool that would help consolidate insights and track metrics such as headcount, performance, capabilities, compliance, and more. Additionally, with legislative requirements changing rapidly in different regions, the company needed technology that could quickly adapt.

This challenge reflects broader trends in the SAP-sponsored Economist Impact report titled “Flexible Futures: Navigating the Evolving External Workforce,” which dives into how companies like Capgemini are leveraging external workers to meet skill deficits and productivity demands. 

Read more

Watch the SAP Fieldglass 2024.11 Release Highlights Video Series
The SAP Fieldglass 2024.11 Release Highlights video series is now available. These videos showcase exciting Artificial Intelligence features, self-service innovations for Configuration Manager users, general highlights, and new enhancements to the Statement of Work module.

Now grab your popcorn, get comfortable, and prepare to discover all the exciting features coming with the SAP Fieldglass 2024.11 release by watching the SAP Fieldglass 2024.11 Release Highlights video series here.

Want more information about the SAP Fieldglass 2024.11 Release?

Watch SAP Fieldglass AI and Beyond: November Release Highlights Webinar

We recently hosted the SAP Fieldglass AI and Beyond: November Release Highlights webinar, where we showcased the latest AI features and enhancements in the SAP Fieldglass 2024.11 release. Our SAP experts provided a comprehensive overview of the main updates, offering valuable insights into how these changes can benefit your organization.

If you missed the event or if would like to watch it again, you can access the recorded session here.

See also our Artificial Intelligence at SAP Fieldglass Hub

The Intersection of AI and Onboarding the External Workforce

To stay competitive in today’s business environment, business leaders would be wise to change their mindset on AI to be less of a luxury and more of a mandate.

To help meet consumer demand and strategic business goals, today’s companies are increasingly turning to an external workforce of contractors, consultants, freelancers and more that offer specialized skills. This diversification of the workforce comes at a time when businesses are also looking for new, innovative ways to capitalize on technology like AI.

Read more

Quick Win Features - Tips and tricks

Are you aware of the Quick Win features that allow you to leverage existing SAP Fieldglass functionality to enhance your solution with little effort? Our new series will initially focus on the latest major release, but we will also look at features that were added earlier, and provide tips and tricks on how to get the most out of them.

Read more

SAP Fieldglass: Key Configurations and Features You Need to Know

SAP Fieldglass AI and Beyond: November Release Highlights Webinar

All things AI at SAP Fieldglass

Dear HR and Procurement, We need you. Respectfully, The Total Workforce

SAP Fieldglass Feature Adoption: Enablement and Testing Tips

Configuration Manager at SAP Fieldglass: Learn about its capabilities with our new Demo Series

Solution Adoption

The “Adopt” covers the time from contract signage to go-live and initial value realization. Leverage the following resources to successfully onboard, manage change within your organization, and learn using the solution.

SAP Fieldglass Onboarding Resource Center

SAP Fieldglass Onboarding Webinar

SAP Fieldglass Learning Journeys

Video: Taking control of your Contingent Workforce

Video: Demo of SAP Fieldglass Worker Profile Management

Video: SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement

SAP Fieldglass Integration Guide

Change Management One-Pager

A man and a woman looking on a wall

Derive Maximum Value

The “Derive” spans initial value realization through continued solution and value optimizations. Use the following resources to track business outcomes, optimize usage of the solution, continue learning, and share the impact within and beyond your organization.

Adoption Webinars

Best-practice Webinars

SAP Fieldglass Learning Journeys

  • Overview Learning Journeys
  • Contingent Workforce
    • This learning journey will guide you through the basic set up and administration of SAP Fieldglass, as well as the administrative and transactional aspects of Contingent Workforce Management.
  • Change Management
    • This learning journey will explain how organizational change management can contribute to the success of your SAP cloud project.

