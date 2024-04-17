SAP Integrated Product Development

SAP Integrated Product Development provides capabilities allowing for seamless connection of your product development processes to the entire enterprise. This connection ensures access to up-to-date product information, while enhancing collaboration and reduction of errors. By integrating processes from product ideation to manufacturing and service, SAP accelerates innovation and improves quality. Discover how SAP can transform your product development experience.

Getting Started

Website

Brochure

2-Minute Solution Feature Videos

Featured Demos

Revolutionizing Design to Production with SAP Integrated Product Development
This demo highlights how visualization revolutionizes asset management through proactive strategies and seamless collaboration, turning challenges into opportunities for success.

Accelerating Innovation in Product Development with SAP Integrated Product Development
This demo shows how Product Innovation Management transforms ideas into actionable plans through seamless collaboration, driving creativity into success.

Explore SAP Integrated Product Development today by signing up for a 30-day free trial!

How SAP Integrated Product Development Addresses the Mid-Market

What’s New Viewer

SAP Road Map Explorer

Note: Please log to www.roadmaps.sap.com first to be able to access the details for SAP Integrated Product Development.

You're invited to influence the roadmap by submitting and voting on improvement requests for SAP Integrated Product Development

Get to know SAP Integrated Product Development

Get to know each aspect of SAP Integrated Product Development

Discover great content: videos, one-pagers, updates, and more.

Collaboration

Model-Based Systems Engineering

Configuration Management

Enterprise Product Structure

Product Data Integration

Formulation

Intelligent Handover

Product Innovation Management

Product Verification and Validation

Requirements Management

Specification Management

Visualization

