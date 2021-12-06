SAP S/4HANA for Enterprise Contract Management, Private Edition

Announcement

Due to SAP’s revised CLM strategy to not enhance contract authoring capabilities in our portfolio, we have expanded our partnership with Icertis. As a result, we do not plan any further enhancements to SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly (ECA). SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly will still be supported; however, it is no longer being sold. Instead, we are offering an integration between SAP S/4HANA for Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) and Icertis Contract Intelligence. It will be available for our SAP S/4HANA customers in one of the upcoming on-premise releases.

