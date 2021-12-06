SAP S/4HANA for Enterprise Contract Management, Private Edition
SAP S/4HANA for Enterprise Contract Management, Private Edition is a suite of applications for the creation and management of legal contracts in enterprises. It seamlessly integrates into all core business processes. It enables you to assemble all types of documents based on templates and simultaneously store all documents in a central online repository. This community focuses on the enterprise contract management suite of applications for on-premise customers.
Due to SAP’s revised CLM strategy to not enhance contract authoring capabilities in our portfolio, we have expanded our partnership with Icertis. As a result, we do not plan any further enhancements to SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly (ECA). SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly will still be supported; however, it is no longer being sold. Instead, we are offering an integration between SAP S/4HANA for Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) and Icertis Contract Intelligence. It will be available for our SAP S/4HANA customers in one of the upcoming on-premise releases.
Enterprise Contract Management enables customers to manage all cross-application processes related to the creation and governance of legal content. Legal documents are produced as a result of various business scenarios in a company, such as procurement processes, sales and distribution, and as policies or intercompany agreements. Enterprise Contract Management provides a central repository and single source of truth for all legal documents, such as contracts, policies, and nondisclosure agreements.
SAP S/4HANA for Enterprise Contract Management (Help Portal)
This video library gives you quick access to videos showcasing selected apps and functions in the solution.
Experience the SAP Roadmap Explorer tool to find the roadmap for SAP S/4HANA for Enterprise Contract Management.
