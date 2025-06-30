Featured Interactive Value Journeys

From Design to Engineering BOM

This interactive value journey let’s you explore the transformation of design concepts into detailed engineering and create a CAD design to derive an accurate Engineering Bill of Materials (EBOM).

Design Collaboration

This interactive value journey emphasizes the importance of effective collaboration with stakeholders for success in today's global production landscape. Integrative PLM with SAP ensures secure, efficient teamwork and seamless information integration across supply chains.

From Engineering BOM to Manufacturing

This interactive value journey demonstrates the transition from an Engineering Bill of Materials (EBOM) to a Manufacturing BOM, ensuring a smooth and efficient shift from engineering to manufacturing.

Tailored Change Process

This interactive value journey tackles the challenges industrial enterprises face in adapting to evolving market demands. Sustainable growth hinges on continuous improvements and innovations, highlighting the importance of effective change management.