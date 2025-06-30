Featured Content
Whitepaper: Hybrid Scenarios for Future-Proof PLM Strategies in SAP

SAP ECTR Website by DSC Software AG & CAD Integration Partners

Learning: SAP Engineering Control CenterLearning: The comprehensive product cockpit for the process industries

From Design to Engineering BOM
This interactive value journey let’s you explore the transformation of design concepts into detailed engineering and create a CAD design to derive an accurate Engineering Bill of Materials (EBOM).

Design Collaboration
This interactive value journey emphasizes the importance of effective collaboration with stakeholders for success in today's global production landscape. Integrative PLM with SAP ensures secure, efficient teamwork and seamless information integration across supply chains.

From Engineering BOM to Manufacturing
This interactive value journey demonstrates the transition from an Engineering Bill of Materials (EBOM) to a Manufacturing BOM, ensuring a smooth and efficient shift from engineering to manufacturing.

Tailored Change Process
This interactive value journey tackles the challenges industrial enterprises face in adapting to evolving market demands. Sustainable growth hinges on continuous improvements and innovations, highlighting the importance of effective change management.

SAP Business Suite – The Integrated Powerhouse for Seamless Product Lifecycle Management

Collaborative Product Data Management for Discrete Industries

Quo vadis PLM in SAP? Expert interview with Peter Vandrey (Cideon) and Benjamin Zorn (DSC)

The Pulse of Mechatronics: Holistic Product Data Management as the Lifeblood of Engineering

Decoding Hybrid PLMThe Power of PLM

SAP ECTR for SAP S/4HANA 1.2.1 - What’s new in the new Release

SAP ECTR Release sparks fusion of PLM and ERP

SAP ECTR for SAP S/4HANA 1.2 - What’s new in the new major Release

What’s new in SAP ECTR 1.1 for SAP S/4HANA SP6 Release

SAP Road Map Explorer
Note: Please log to www.roadmaps.sap.com first to be able to access the details for SAP Engineering Control Center

OSG EX-CELL-O

Schubert System Elektronik

Waldmann

Coroplast Group

Otto Fuchs

KUKA