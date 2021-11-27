SAP Emarsys Product Updates
FEBRUARY 2024 RELEASE
As our boats drift closer to each other, we are in the process of integrating with SAP. As a part of this, the Product updates of Emarsys will soon be only published in this location. For now though, the content is duplicated and can still be found at Emarsys' What's new in the Emarsys Platform page.
Here is the list of what has been improved:
- Mobile Wallet enhancements
Create and distribute pass campaigns to the Apple and Google Mobile Wallet apps via parent channels, such as Email, In-app and Web.
- Customized URLs in SMS
Customize the look and feel of the domains that appear in shortened SMS marketing and unsubscribe links.
- Advanced Email Scheduling page update
By eliminating the manual step of generating the launch list and creating it automatically in the background, a significant delay was removed from campaign creation process. Learn more.
- Event monitoring in Interactions
Gain deeper understanding of your tracked customer events by event source and name. Learn more.
- Additional Mention Me Tactics
Launch and customize pre-built omnichannel tactics to activate brand advocates and promote referrals.
- Tactics for utilities industries
Empower marketers in Utilities and Energy companies to launch campaigns faster with pre-built, omnichannel automation programs, segment templates and personalization tokens. Learn more.
- Enhanced data availability in Open Data
Revenue Attribution, Mobile Wallet and Smart Insight data are now available as data types. Learn more.
- Bulk response summary API endpoint
Unlock greater data accessibility and improve marketer efficiency
- Cloud-native data processing enhancements
Migration of data to a cloud-based hyperscaler delivers improved performance, speed, scalability and reliability for marketing operations - even during peak seasons.
- Authorized Asset Distribution
Ensure secure sharing of content, templates, campaigns and automation programs across business units with user permissions
- New user interface language
Polish is now available for selection as a UI language. Learn more.
PILOT FEATURES
- AI product finder
Save time when searching your catalog
- AI subject line generator in VCE
Create subject lines easily based on the email content or simple text prompts.
- All segment types supported in Interactions
New segment nodes (Segment, Exclude and Filter Switch) include options to use any segment type with Interactions to give marketers more flexibility in building automations.
- LinkedIn integration
for Digital Ads
Complement cross-channel marketing campaigns with highly targeted display ads and grow reach with LinkedIn’s 1B+ members worldwide.
Schedule
The release day is February 29. We are introducing the changes gradually, so you will be able to fully use all the new features in your account within a month.
