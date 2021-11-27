SAP Emarsys Product Updates

Mobile Wallet enhancements

Create and distribute pass campaigns to the Apple and Google Mobile Wallet apps via parent channels, such as Email, In-app and Web. Learn more.

Customized URLs in SMS

Customize the look and feel of the domains that appear in shortened SMS marketing and unsubscribe links. Learn more.

Advanced Email Scheduling page update

By eliminating the manual step of generating the launch list and creating it automatically in the background, a significant delay was removed from campaign creation process. Learn more.

Event monitoring in Interactions

Gain deeper understanding of your tracked customer events by event source and name. Learn more.

Additional Mention Me Tactics

Launch and customize pre-built omnichannel tactics to activate brand advocates and promote referrals. Learn more.

Tactics for utilities industries

Empower marketers in Utilities and Energy companies to launch campaigns faster with pre-built, omnichannel automation programs, segment templates and personalization tokens. Learn more.

Enhanced data availability in Open Data

Revenue Attribution, Mobile Wallet and Smart Insight data are now available as data types. Learn more.

Bulk response summary API endpoint

Unlock greater data accessibility and improve marketer efficiency by enabling queries of campaign engagement and response data for multiple campaigns in a single request . Learn more.

Cloud-native data processing enhancements

Migration of data to a cloud-based hyperscaler delivers improved performance, speed, scalability and reliability for marketing operations - even during peak seasons. Learn more.

Authorized Asset Distribution

Ensure secure sharing of content, templates, campaigns and automation programs across business units with user permissions . Learn more.

New user interface language

Polish is now available for selection as a UI language. Learn more.

PILOT FEATURES

AI product finder

Save time when searching your catalog with the help of artificial intelligence. Learn more.

AI subject line generator in VCE

Create subject lines easily based on the email content or simple text prompts. Learn more.

All segment types supported in Interactions

New segment nodes (Segment, Exclude and Filter Switch) include options to use any segment type with Interactions to give marketers more flexibility in building automations. Learn more.

LinkedIn integration for Digital Ads