Country Scenarios with Local or Third-party Providers Certain countries/regions require the use of a local authorized service provider/third-party company for the realization of the last mile in the end-to-end submission process. For SAP Document and Reporting Compliance there are two scenarios for that case: a) the use of a dedicated provider and b) the use of a provider of one’s choice. Please check the following table for the details by country/region and scenario: