Country Scenarios with Local or Third-party Providers
Certain countries/regions require the use of a local authorized service provider/third-party company for the realization of the last mile in the end-to-end submission process. For SAP Document and Reporting Compliance there are two scenarios for that case: a) the use of a dedicated provider and b) the use of a provider of one’s choice. Please check the following table for the details by country/region and scenario:
SAP Document and Reporting Compliance - Country scenarios with local / third-party providers
|Country
|List of Scenarios
|Local Last mile Provider
China
Supplier Invoices
Customer Invoices
India
Electronic Customer Invoices
Electronic Waybills
Vayana / gst-enquiries@vayana.com
Excellon Software Pvt Ltd / support@exactgst.com
Mexico
Electronic Customer Invoices
Electronic Payment Receipt Complements
Electronic Withholding Tax Certificates
Electronic Delivery Notes
Portugal
Electronic Customer Invoices
South Korea
Electronic Customer Tax Invoices (B2B and B2C)
Electronic Supplier Tax Invoices
Processing of Electronic Self-Billing Tax Invoices from B2B Customers
Creation and Sending of Electronic Self-Billing Tax Invoices to Suppliers
Switzerland
Electronic Customer Invoices
Electronic Supplier Invoices
Thailand
Electronic Customer Invoices
Stream I.T. Consulting Ltd. / marketing@stream.co.th
Turkey
Processing Outgoing Basic eInvoices
Processing Outgoing Commercial eInvoices
Processing Incoming Basic eInvoices
Processing Incoming Commercial eInvoices
Processing Export Invoices
Processing Outgoing Delivery Notes for Registered Users
Processing Outgoing Delivery Notes for Unregistered Users
Processing Incoming Delivery Notes
For any provider via generic iflow, refer to SAP Note 3219903
Foriba (Sovos)
United States of America
Sales and Use Tax Reporting*
This scenario works only together with one of the listed third-party solution.
Thomson Reuters
Wolters Kluwes