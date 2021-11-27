SAP Document Center
SAP Document Center allows you to securely share, view, present, and collaborate on corporate content from any device. Find best practices on how to use, configure, develop extensions, or integrate SAP Document Center with your business applications.
Using SAP Document Center
Use SAP Document Center from any device
SAP Document Center provides Web, iOS, Android, and Desktop apps. You can seamlessly collaborate, synchronize and store documents for offline usage on any device. You can also develop your own client app and connect it with SAP Document Center.
Desktop Apps for MAC and Windows (SAP MarketPlace)
Integrate SAP Document Center with SAP Jam or SAP Fiori Launchpad
SAP Document Center can also be integrated with other SAP applications such as SAP Jam and SAP Fiori Launchpad. Jump starts to figure out how to accomplish this.
Access SAP Document Center contents in SAP Jam
Access on-premise or other cloud repositories and develop custom clients
Develop further with SAP Document Center and connect it to any other cloud or on-premise repositories. Learn how to build custom clients.
Connect SAP Document Center with ABAP repository
Implement SAP Document Center ABAP connector
Connect SAP Document Center with SAP Knowledge Management repository