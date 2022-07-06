NFT (Non-Fungible-Tokens)

What is the Minting process?

First, a new smart contract is created through hard coding solidity in the case of Ethereum or with no code/low code software such as an NFT marketplace. Once the compiled ByteCode is transferred to the blockchain network as a transaction and added to the blockchain according to the consensus mechanism, the smart contract itself representing the NFT can be considered published and robust.

NFT Value

The majority of the NFT market could arguably be assessed as speculative due to its foundations based on aesthetics and sentiment. A market, brand, and community are essential foundations for valuable NFT certificates in current digital art use cases to create and continue to build a broad market. Similar challenges can be observed in traditional art, where valuations are also difficult to create in advance of quantifiable observations.

What is a NFT identifier?

Each NFT has a unique unforgeable identifier associated with a specific blockchain address that cannot be falsified.

The current owner of the NFT can be easily and securely verified by looking it up in the blockchain, and the identity can be quickly proven with cryptographic signatures from the current holder.

What is the NFT chain of trust?

The new unregulated and pseudonymous crypto space is also attracting a lot of illegal activity. In the digital arts space, NFTs were sold on marketplaces, created, and offered by criminals who used identity fraud such as misleading names in order to mislead their buyers into believing that the particular seller was the original creator. Such authenticity issues have long existed in the digital space, which is why mechanisms such as Twitter's "verified badge" have emerged. These verification mechanisms are currently being adopted by popular NFT marketplaces. However, these facts should not obscure equivalent problems in existing markets. Traditional art forgeries are even more difficult for buyers to detect and remain unsolved to this day despite occasional forgery detection.

Since there is no direct concept of person identity in the blockchain environment itself, but rather account numbers and their corresponding secrets to authorize spending and transactions, the question is where to begin the search for verified identity when it comes to asserting who minted a particular NFT. Chain of Trust.

Since one can create a nearly infinite number of accounts in the blockchain environment, the chain of trust must start somewhere else. If it is to be asserted that a particular NFT originated from a particular entity, that bridge can be established by a third party such as Twitter, acting as an intermediary. If a verified account makes the claim to be the issuer behind a particular NFT, then Twitter's "verified brand" would be the actual root of that chain of trust. One of the major NFT marketplaces “Open Sea”, serves as the root of many chains of trust that make up much of the current NFT space. Comparable known issues exist with Internet URLs and their associated IPs, for example. How do users know and verify that they are really visiting sap.com and not being connected to a fraudulent third party? This question is resolved by DNS servers, i.e. third parties that serve as the trusted root of this chain of trust.

What is NFT proof of ownership?

NFTs are not necessarily the same as copyrights, this needs to be legally clarified in the future and it one of the big current issues in the NFT field. The open blockchain data structure is always available for public verification. Cryptographic signatures of the private key (PrivKey) of the actual digital asset owner can provide proof of ownership for any NFT, since the NFT itself carries the public key (PubKey) as the public address of the actual owner. The PrivKey owner basically just proves that he is the owner without revealing it. The signature proves his authenticity. To simplify this PubKey identification, public keys can be represented by blockchain name services, comparable to Internet domains we are used to.

The respective owner can sign each message with a cryptographic signature to prove ownership of their account.

The history of this ownership, represented by the owner's PubKey, is a permanent part of the history of the NFT.

The creator of the NFT can also be uniquely identified by his or her PubKey and publicly proven if desired.

NFT location

NFTs reside in the associated blockchain, which is basically a simple infinite state machine and a distributed ledger (DLT). Wherever this ledger is copied, the NFT is also present. On the Ethereum network, this is equivalent to 6400 copies of the contract in January 2021.

NFT robustness

Destruction of an NFT or state changes such as change of ownership or other intended functions can be triggered by the rightful owners of the respective private keys.

Since NFTs inherit blockchain properties, the information itself cannot be modified externally, which protects the NFT from third-party attacks.

Nevertheless, poorly designed smart contract code can lead to losses and collapse of functionality such as the infamous Ethereum DAO hack.

NFT costs

Since NFTs are smart contracts on a blockchain, the same high costs of a blockchain apply here as well. Secure and public robust transactions come at a prize and can take time. The use of NFTs must be carefully considered for the cost-benefit of the transaction in question.

New scaling technologies are expected to expand the range of security and cost combinations and further open the NFT transaction space to smaller and smaller transactions. Second layer technologies such as Lightning RGB will provide scalable alternatives in the future.

NFT Transfer

NFTs can be transferred from one user to another in exchange for any amount of money the recipient is willing to pay. Transfers from other smart contracts initiated transactions are also possible. On open blockchains, these digital assets, represented as NFTs, can move without permission and are not tied to a specific provider and its platform. NFT transfers occur without intermediaries, while multi-signature (MultiSig) configurations can again involve certain third parties if desired. Thus, groups of decision makers can be formed in n:m constellations. For example, the future of at least 3 decision makers out of a group of 7 in total is needed to sign and authenticate a transaction.

NFT scarcity

The NFT creator minting the digital assets decides how many replicas of the same asset exist. An example of this would be a limited number of tickets to a concert. However, manually or algorithmically created digital assets such as crypto punks with unique characteristics can also be created. These can be identified as a unique, verifiable asset that can be purchased with a smartphone without any specialized knowledge.

Smaller groups with high purchasing power compete for specific digital assets they deem valuable, which can lead to very high market prices.

NFT royalties

The creator of an NFT may introduce a mechanism for non-deductible royalties when minting the digital asset. Therefore, whenever the same NFT is resold, royalties may flow back to the original creator. Conquering the aftermarket, creators can participate unrivaled. From a business perspective, this is new, compared to local owned assets such as MP3 files or PDF files and provides additional functionality.

Original content creators gain access to a new monetization tool for secondary market sales. Benefiting groups currently include artists, musicians, celebrities and influencers. Likewise, producers of goods can benefit from these mechanisms.

NFT tokenization of physical assets.

While many challenges exist with fully digital inherent assets, connecting physical assets with NFTs remains an even greater challenge. To put things in perspective, one has the same challenge when it comes to connecting physical assets to paper-based or PDF-based certificates, known as the "oracle problem." A digital twin is only as good as its ability to accurately and currently represent the real asset. NFTs also cannot resolve this problem of linkage between physical asset and certificate. The link between certificate and physical good is so difficult because, on the one hand it is difficult to verify that the physical good has really changed hands, e.g., from sender to recipient, and, on the other hand that the certificate clarifies the new ownership status. Conversely, the digital certificate also has no guarantee that it will also become the property of the new owner of the physical good. There is always the possibility of desynchronization between these two states.

NFTs should be used as a tool to solve other problems, not the oracle problem.

NFT Fractional Ownership

In contrast to the first design approach of NFTs, new fractional NFT data structure concepts have been developed to establish a "one to many" relationship. An NFT can be owned by many entities. The NFT itself is divided into smaller fractions by associating a fungible token smart contract with an NFT contract. These fractionalized NFTs can be traded as equal pieces in DEXs, for example. In the real world, one-to-many ownership concepts can be mapped in this way such as owning a skyscraper together with other investors.

NFT scaling

When creating limited but similar and numerous NFTs, such as 40,000 tokenized tickets for a concert, a lot of minting needs to be happen on the costly blockchain. Imagine if each ticket had to be represented by its own smart contract on a blockchain, resources would quickly fall short of reasonable values in terms of cost, so similar use cases would be considered inefficient and therefore impractical.

New smart contract structures have been developed to represent these many similar cases with a minimal amount of data without code replication. For example, batch processing of digital objects can be represented by new standards such as ERC-1155 that hide the differences between fungible tokens while integrating their potential functionality. In this way, the exemplary concert tickets can be mapped into a single NFT contract while preserving their individual seat numbers. Smart contract minting costs are thus reduced by a factor of 40000 in the case of tickets. These standards are still under active development and are expected to be replaced and improved by future successors.

NFT events

NFT contracts can communicate events such as change of ownership to listening servers and provide alerting and monitoring capabilities.

What are NFT marketplaces?

Most NFTs are traded and sold early in dedicated NFT marketplaces. These marketplaces provide the beginning of the "chain of trust" with verification processes such as authentication of Twitter accounts and the like. OpenSea or Rarible, for example, are worth mentioning here. Crypto wallets such as Metamask provide access to authenticate, purchase, and store traded NFTs. Thousands of hosts, creators, and collectors are already trading every day. Counterfeiters are certainly still a problem, especially for inexperienced buyers, and therefore require a cautious attitude.