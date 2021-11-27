SAP Analytics

Analytics at #SAPTechEd

Wondering what you missed at #SAPTechEd?

Read the Day One and Day Two blogs for a summary of key Q&As from the analytics track

Watch the replays of Juergen Mueller's executive keynote and the Improve Developers' Lives keynote

Free Tier Model for SAP Business Technology Platform

The free-tier model for SAP BTP let's you start with a productive account right away — try out selected services up to a specified capacity limit and switch easily to the paid service plan, without losing any work.

Get the Latest on SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP BusinessObjects BI

Watch the video, SAP Analytics Cloud: What's New in Q4 2021

Read what's new in Q4 for SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP BI Statement of Direction

SAP Roadmap Explorer

Solutions for Business Intelligence

Empower your people with 24x7 access to the BI and data analysis tools they need to make faster, more informed decisions.

Solutions for Data Warehousing

Make data-driven decisions based on real-time data by establishing a single source of truth for your organization.

Solutions for Enterprise Planning

Empower every business area to collaborate in real time by breaking down data silos, unifying plans, and aligning processes.

