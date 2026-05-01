What is SAP AI Agent Hub?
SAP AI Agent Hub is a command center for enterprise AI agent management and governance - vendor-agnostic, architecture-grounded, and built for the full agent lifecycle.
As the adoption of AI agents accelerates, it's essential to establish and maintain visibility to ensure the agents deployed optimize the most critical areas of your organization. AI agent hub is your central place to discover and control all your AI agents.
For more information, visit the SAP AI Agent Hub product page.