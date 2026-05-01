Featured Content
Introducing SAP AI Agent Hub: Your command center for enterprise-grade AI governance

As AI agents proliferate across platforms and vendors, organizations increasingly lack visibility into which agents exist, what they do, and whether they operate safely. 

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Your AI Agents Are Reshaping Your Workforce. Is Anyone Governing That?

Most AI agent governance conversations focus on IT risk and compliance. Almost none address what agents mean for the people whose work they're changing.

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Getting started

What is SAP AI Agent Hub?

SAP AI Agent Hub is a command center for enterprise AI agent management and governance - vendor-agnostic, architecture-grounded, and built for the full agent lifecycle.

As the adoption of AI agents accelerates, it's essential to establish and maintain visibility to ensure the agents deployed optimize the most critical areas of your organization. AI agent hub is your central place to discover and control all your AI agents.

For more information, visit the SAP AI Agent Hub product page.

Pictogram of workflow hierarchy.

Why Agent Governance Matters?

Unmanaged agent sprawl is the new shadow IT, but with higher stakes. As AI agents proliferate across every platform, the organizations that benefit will not be the ones who build the most - they will be the ones who know which agents they have, why they exist, who owns them, and whether the business is better because of them. 

Person on a laptop

Govern every agent across every platform.

  • See everything - automatically discover all agents regardless of where they were built, across SAP, Microsoft, Google, AWS, and more
  • Govern with context - map every agent to the business capabilities, processes, and applications it supports
  • Manage the full lifecycle - from the first planned agent to the last decommissioned one
  • Connect agents to outcomes - surface performance KPIs, usage trends, and cost data across your entire agent landscape
  • Enforce governance at runtime - only verified MCP servers can be called in production workflows
  • Map agents to your workforce - understand how agent deployments are reshaping roles and skills across your organisation