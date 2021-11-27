SAP Community Tutorial
The Tour the Community tutorial provides valuable insight into navigating and participating in the community, covering everything from the basics to blogging.
Tour the SAP Community 2024
Take the Tour the SAP Community 2024 to familiarize yourself with community guidelines and discover how to get the most out of your membership. You'll also discover how to prepare and manage your blog posts on SAP Community, get tips for better blogging, and learn how to interact with readers. (Note: You must complete this tutorial in order to blog in SAP Community.)