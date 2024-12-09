SAP Community Privacy Statement - Update

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in the EU/EEA or a country with national laws equivalent to the GDPR

Who is the relevant Data Protection authority?

You may find the contact details of your competent data protection supervisory authority here. SAP’s lead data protection supervisory authority is in Germany, the Landesbeauftragter für den Datenschutz und die Informationsfreiheit Baden-Württemberg and can be reached at Lautenschlagerstraße 20, 70173 Stuttgart.

What are the legal permissions for SAP to process Personal Data?

SAP is processing your Personal Data for the business purposes set out above based on the following legal permissions:

Where We refer to GDPR Article 6.I (f), consequently SAP’s legitimate business interest as Our legal permission to process your Personal Data, SAP is pursuing its legitimate business interests

to efficiently manage and perform its business operations,



to maintain and operate intelligent and sustainable business processes in a group structure optimized for the division of labor and in the best interest of Our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders,



to operate sustainable business relationships with SAP customers and partners including you (each of which as further set out below),



serve you with the best possible user experience when using SAP Community,



comply with extraterritorial laws and regulations, or



assert or defend itself against legal claims.

We believe that Our interest in pursuing these business purposes is legitimate and thereby not outweighed by your personal rights and interest to refrain from processing for such purpose. In any of these cases, We duly factor into Our balancing test:

the business purpose reasonably pursued by SAP in the given case,



the categories, amount and sensitivity of Personal Data that is necessarily being processed,



the level of protection of your Personal Data which is ensured by means of Our general data protection policies, guidelines, and processes, and



the rights you have in relation to the processing activity.

To comply with statutory obligations

When ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations, SAP and local SAP group entities may process your Personal Data based on

GDPR Article 6.I (c) if necessary, to fulfill legal requirements under European Union or EU Member State law to which SAP is subject,



GDPR Article 6.I (f) if necessary, to fulfill laws and regulations extraterritorial to the EU (legitimate interest to comply with extraterritorial laws and regulations),



or the equivalent articles under other national laws, when applicable.

To operate SAP internet pages, web-offerings, or other online events

When operating Web-Services") and depending on the respective operating purpose, SAP is processing your Personal Data on the basis of the following legal permissions:

GDPR Article 6.I (b) and (f) to provide the Web-Services and functions, create and administer your online account, updating, securing, troubleshooting the service, providing support, improving, and developing the Web-Services, answering and fulfilling your requests or instructions, (legitimate interest to efficiently perform or manage SAPs business operation)



GDPR Article 6.I (c) and (f) to manage and ensure the security of Our Web-Services and prevent and detect security threats, fraud or other criminal or malicious activities and as reasonably necessary to enforce the Web-Services terms, to establish or preserve a legal claim or defense, to prevent fraud or other illegal activities, including attacks on Our information technology systems (legitimate interest to efficiently perform or manage SAP’s business operation and assert or defend itself against legal claims)



GDPR Article 6.I (a) if it is necessary that We ask you for your consent to process your Personal Data



or equivalent legal permissions under other relevant national laws, when applicable

To use Cookies and similar tracking technologies

When tracking and evaluating the usage behavior of users of Our Web-Services by means of cookies or similar technologies, SAP is processing your Personal Data on the basis of the following legal permissions:

GDPR Article 6.I (a) if it is necessary that We ask you for your consent to process your Personal Data,



GDPR Article 6.I (b) if necessary to fulfill (pre-)contractual obligations with you,



GDPR Article 6.I (f) if necessary to fulfill (pre-)contractual obligations with the company or other legal body you represent as a customer contact (legitimate interest to efficiently perform or manage SAP’s business operation),



or equivalent legal permissions under other relevant national laws, when applicable.

To provide access to SAP Community and operate web offerings, or other online events

SAP is processing your Personal Data on the basis of the following legal permissions:

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Australia.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) (‘Privacy Act’), the following applies:

SAP may store your Personal Data in paper-based files or as an electronic record in the Cloud or on physical devices e.g. computer systems. Your Personal Data will likely be held and stored by the SAP Group located in another country for our general business purposes including outsourcing and data processing. We will only do this where it is necessary or appropriate to achieve the purposes set out in this Privacy Statement. We take reasonable steps to protect your personal information from misuse, interference and loss and from unauthorized access, modification or disclosure.

You can contact Us either by the telephone number +61 2 9935 4939 or via email at [please add contact email address] to exercise the following rights:

• You can request from SAP at any time access to information about which Personal Data SAP processes about you and, if necessary, the correction of such Personal Data. Please note, however, that SAP can or will delete your Personal Data only if there is no statutory obligation or prevailing right of SAP to retain it.

• Wherever SAP is processing your Personal Data based on your consent, you may at any time withdraw your consent by unsubscribing or giving Us respective notice of withdrawal. In case of withdrawal, SAP will not process Personal Data subject to this consent any longer unless legally required to do so. In case SAP is required to retain your Personal Data for legal reasons your Personal Data will be restricted from further processing and only retained for the term required by law. However, any withdrawal has no effect on past processing of Personal Data by SAP up to the point in time of your withdrawal.

• In Australia, a complaint should first be made to SAP in writing as required by law. You can find more information about privacy and the protection of Personal Data on the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner website.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (“LGPD”).

SAP has appointed a Data Protection Officer for Brazil. Written inquiries, requests or complaints to our Data Protection Officer may be addressed to:

Paulo Nittolo Costa

Email: webmaster[@]sap.com

Address: Avenida das Nações Unidas 14171 - Marble Tower – 7th Floor - São Paulo-SP, Brazil 04794-000

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Canada.

Your Personal Data may be processed globally. If personal data is processed across country borders, SAP complies with laws of the transfer of Personal Data between countries to keep your personal data protected. It may, however, based on the laws of such countries be subject.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Colombia.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Columbian Statutory Law 1581 of 2012 and Decree 1377 of 2013, the following applies:

Within Colombia you have the right to:

• access, update and rectify your Personal Data.

• Request evidence of your consent.

• Upon request, receive information about how SAP Processes your Personal Data.

• Lodge a complaint with the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (“SIC”) about a violation of the applicable laws.

• Revoke your consent and/or request the deletion of your Personal Data, provided that there is no supervenient legal or contractual obligation that allows SAP to keep your Personal Data in SAP’s databases.

SAP Colombia S.A. may Process your Personal Data by itself or on behalf of the SAP Group, with its main office located at Carrera 9 No 115 – 06, Edificio Tierra Firme Of. 2401 Bogotá D.C., Colombia. You can contact Us either by the telephone number +57-6003000 or via email at privacy@sap.com. SAP will be responsible to answer any requests, questions, and complaints that you might have to your right to access, update, correct and delete your Personal Data, or revoke your consent.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in India .

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (‘DPDPA’) the following applies:

As part of a global group of companies operating internationally, SAP has affiliates (the SAP Group) and third party service providers outside of the Indian region and will transfer your Personal Data to countries outside the India region, subject to any restrictions as may be notified by the Central Government in this regard.

You have the right to:

• request from SAP at any time access to information about which Personal Data SAP processes about you and, if necessary, the correction, completion, update or deletion of such Personal Data. Please note, however, that SAP can or will delete your Personal Data only if there is no statutory obligation or prevailing right of SAP to retain it. If you request from SAP to delete your Personal Data, you may not be able to continue to use any SAP service that requires SAP’s use of your Personal Data.

• Wherever SAP is processing your Personal Data based on your consent, you may at any time withdraw your consent by unsubscribing or giving Us respective notice of withdrawal. In case of withdrawal, SAP will not process Personal Data subject to this consent any longer unless legally required to do so. In case SAP is required to retain your Personal Data for legal reasons, your Personal Data will be restricted from further processing and only retained for the term required by law. However, any withdrawal has no effect on past processing of Personal Data by SAP up to the point in time of your withdrawal.

• request from SAP the right to have readily available means of grievance redressal provided by SAP in respect of any act or omission of SAP regarding the performance of SAP’s obligations in relation to your Personal Data or your exercise of rights in relation thereto.

• nominate, any other individual, who shall, in the event of your death or incapacity, exercise your data protection rights.

Please direct any requests/queries to exercise your rights to privacy@sap.com. In India, after exhausting the opportunity of redressing the right of grievance, you may lodge a complaint to the Data Protection Board of India.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) the following applies:

• SAP processes your Personal Data by using electronic means for collecting, storing and other processing as described above.

• SAP destroys your Personal Data by using electronic means as appropriate for the purposes described above.

• Your Personal Data will be held and stored by SAP or the SAP Group which may be located in another country outside of Saudi Arabia for our general business purposes including outsourcing and data processing.

• Depending on the purpose, Personal Data may be shared regularly or occasionally.

• Compensation can only be claimed if the courts determined that you were harmed by material or moral damage as a result of any violation stipulated in the PDPL and its Implementing Regulations.

If SAP does not comply with the PDPL you can file a complaint to the contact provided under section A of this document.

If you are not satisfied with how we process your complaint you can file a complaint at the competent authority:

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Digital City, Riyadh, 12382, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Website: sdaia.gov.sa

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Malaysia.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) of Malaysia, the following applies:

Written inquiries, requests or complaints can be sent to the Data Protection and Privacy Coordinator for Malaysia via email privacy@sap.com or can be reached via phone +60 3-2202 6000. SAP has implemented technology, security features and strict policy guidelines to safeguard the privacy of users’ Personal Data.

Please direct any enquiries or requests via email at privacy@sap.com or via phone at +82-2-2194-2279.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements of Mexico.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Mexican Federal Law for the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties of 2010, the following applies:

You have the right to file a complaint with the National Institute of Transparency Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) to assert any disagreement related to the processing of your Personal Data by SAP.

SAP reserves the right to change, modify, add or remove portions of this Privacy Statement at its sole discretion. In such case, SAP shall maintain available a complete version of SAP’s Privacy Statement. SAP will notify you of any change or modification to this Privacy Statement via the respective communication channel We have with you, e.g., at Our website.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in New Zealand.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Privacy Act 2020 (Privacy Act), the following applies:

1. SAP is required to Process this Personal Data in accordance with [insert the particular law, e.g. tax or employment law] for which the collection of this information is authorized or required. The supply of this Personal Data by you is [voluntary or mandatory].

2. If the Personal Data is not collected, we may not be able to [insert the consequences for the individual if the Personal Data is not collected].

You have the right to:

• request from SAP at any time access to information about which Personal Data SAP processes about you and, if necessary, the correction of such Personal Data. Please note, however, that SAP can or will delete your Personal Data only if there is no statutory obligation or prevailing right of SAP to retain it.

Wherever SAP is processing your Personal Data based on your consent, you may at any time withdraw your consent by unsubscribing or giving Us respective notice of withdrawal. In case of withdrawal, SAP will not process Personal Data subject to this consent any longer unless legally required to do so. In case SAP is required to retain your Personal Data for legal reasons your Personal Data will be restricted from further processing and only retained for the term required by law. However, any withdrawal has no effect on past processing of Personal Data by SAP up to the point in time of your withdrawal.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in the Philippines.

Where SAP is subject to the Philippine Data Privacy Act and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, the following applies:

• When you request to update or correct your Personal Data, SAP may deny the request if it is manifestly unfounded, vexatious, or otherwise unreasonable.

• When requesting the data portability of the Personal Data you provided to SAP, you must additionally specify the commonly used electronic or structured format in which you would like to receive the Personal Data.

• When you request to object against the processing of your Personal Data: (i) You may do so if SAP is processing based on its Legitimate Interest. SAP will carefully review your objection and cease further use of the relevant information, unless SAP has other lawful basis for processing in Sections 12 and 13 of the Data Privacy Act. (ii)You can also object to the processing of your Personal Data for direct marketing, profiling, or in cases of automated processing where your Personal Data will, or is likely to, be made as the sole basis for any decision that significantly affects or will affect you.

• You can reach out via email at privacy@sap.com to exercise your data protection rights.

• Compensation can only be claimed when National Privacy Commission or the courts determined that you sustained damages due to inaccurate, incomplete, outdated, false, unlawfully obtained or unauthorized use of Personal Data, considering any violation of your rights and freedoms. You may likewise seek redress from the National Privacy Commission, but it must be clearly shown that you are the subject of a privacy violation, Personal Data breach, or are otherwise personally affected by a violation of the Data Privacy Act.

The contact details of your local Data Protection Officer/s are as follows:

• Data Protection Officer, SAP Philippines Inc., 27th Floor NAC Tower, 32nd Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, 1632; email: dpo_sap.ph@sap.com; telephone number:: +632-8705-2500

• Data Protection Officer, Concur (Philippines) Inc., 7th Floor Alphaland Southgate Mall, Chino Roces, Makati City, email: dpo_concur.ph@sap.com; telephone number: +632-8705-2500

• Data Protection Officer, SuccessFactors (Philippines) Inc.; 14th and 15th Floors Cyberscape Gamma,Topaz and Ruby Roads, Ortigas Center; Pasig City, email: dpo_successfactors.ph@sap.com,: telephone number +632-8705-2500

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in Singapore.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), the following applies:

• You can request from SAP personal data about you that is in the possession or under the control of SAP and information about the ways in which such personal data has been or may have been used or disclosed by SAP within a year prior to this request. Please be informed that SAP is not obliged to accede to your request if any exceptions under the PDPA apply.

• You may submit a request to have inaccurate/incomplete personal data corrected in our systems. Please be informed that SAP is not obliged to accede to your request if any exceptions under the PDPA apply.

• Revoke consent, wherever SAP is processing your Personal Data based on your consent, you may at any time withdraw your consent by unsubscribing or giving Us respective notice of withdrawal. In case of withdrawal, SAP will not process Personal Data subject to this consent any longer unless legally required or permitted to do so (e.g. if your Personal Data is needed by SAP to assert or defend against legal claims). In case SAP is required or permitted to retain your Personal Data for other legal reasons your Personal Data will be restricted from further processing and only retained for the term required by law or fulfil the other purpose. However, any withdrawal has no effect on past processing of Personal Data by SAP up to the point in time of your withdrawal. Furthermore, if your use of an SAP offering requires your prior consent, SAP will no longer be able to provide the relevant service, offer or event to you after your revocation.

• Lodge a complaint to the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) if you are not satisfied with how SAP is processing your Personal Data.

SAP has appointed a Data Protection Officer for Singapore. Written inquiries, requests or complaints to our Data Protection Officer can be send via post to Mapletree Business City, 30 Pasir Panjang Rd, #03-32, Singapore 117440 or email to privacy@sap.com with the subject “Data Protection Officer” or can be reached via phone +65 6664 6868.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in South Africa.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (“POPIA”) in South Africa, the following also applies:

“Personal data” as used in this Privacy Statement means Personal Information as such term is defined under POPIA.

“You” and “Your” as used in this Privacy Statement means a natural person or a juristic person as such term is used under POPIA.

Systems Applications Products (Africa Region) Proprietary Limited & Systems Applications Products (South Africa) Proprietary Limited with registered address at 1 Woodmead Drive, Woodmead (SAP South Africa) is subject to South Africa's Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (Act 4 of 2013) and responsible party under the POPIA.

Should you as an individual or a juristic person believe that SAP South Africa as responsible party has utilized your personal information contrary to POPIA, you undertake to first attempt to resolve any concerns with SAP South Africa.

sapcommunity[@]sap.com

Phone: 011 325 6000

Address: 1 Woodmead Drive, Woodmead, Johannesburg South Africa 2148

If you are not satisfied with such process, you have the right to lodge a complaint with the Information Regulator, using the contact details listed below:

JD House, 27 Stiemens Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001, P.O. Box 31533, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2017

Email: complaints.IR[@]justice.gov.za

Enquires: inforeg[@]justice.gov.za

You may request details of personal information which we hold about you under the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (“PAIA”). For further information please review the SAP PAIA manual.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in South Korea.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the South Korea Personal Information Protection Act (“PIPA”), the following applies:

Your personal data may be processed globally. When personal data is processed across country borders, SAP complies with laws on the transfer of personal data between countries to keep your personal data protected. Your personal data may be transferred to, accessed or processed by the categories of third-parties as described above.

How can you exercise your data protection rights?

SAP has appointed a local Chief Privacy Officer for South Korea.

Where SAP is subject to privacy requirements in the United States of America.

Where SAP is subject to the requirements of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA), as amended by the California Privacy Rights Acts of 2020 (CPRA), from hereon referred to as “CCPA” or where other US state laws have similar requirements, the following applies:

You have the right to:

• Know what personal information the business has collected about the consumer, including the categories of personal information, the categories of sources from which the personal information is collected, the business or commercial purpose for collecting, selling, or sharing personal information, the categories of third parties to whom the business discloses personal information, and the specific pieces of personal information the business has collected about the consumer.

• Delete personal information that the business has collected from the consumer, subject to certain exceptions.

• Correct inaccurate personal information that a business maintains about a consumer.

• Opt-out of the sale or sharing of their personal information by the business (where applicable).

• Limit the use or disclosure of sensitive personal information by the business (subject to certain exceptions, where applicable).

• Receive non-discriminatory treatment for the exercise of these rights.

How you can exercise your Data Protection Right.

To exercise these rights, or to limit the Sharing of your Personal Information, please contact us at [please add two contact methods such as contact email address, webform, postal address, phone etc.]. In accordance with the verification process set forth under US relevant state law (as appropriate), SAP may require a more stringent verification process for deletion requests (or for Personal Data that is considered sensitive or valuable) to minimize the harm that might be posed to you by unauthorized access or deletion of your Personal Data. If SAP must request additional information from you outside of information that is already maintained by SAP, SAP will only use it to verify your identity so you can exercise your data protection rights, or for security and fraud-prevention purposes. You can designate an authorized agent to submit requests to exercise your data protection rights to SAP. The agent must submit authorization to act on your behalf and, where required by relevant law, the agent must be appropriately registered.

Financial Incentives. SAP does not offer financial incentives in return for your consent to share your personal information, nor limit service offerings where you opt-out of such sharing (unless sharing is practically necessary to perform the relevant service).

Children’s Privacy. Given that [insert relevant SAP offering] is not directed to users under 16 years of age, SAP does not sell or share the personal information of any minors under 16. If you are a parent or guardian and believe SAP collected information about your child, please contact SAP. SAP will take steps to delete the information as soon as possible.