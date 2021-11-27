Privacy - FAQs
Get answers to frequently asked questions about profile privacy, so that you can learn how to get the most out of your SAP Community experience.
FAQs
Where do I set my privacy preferences for SAP Community?
After logging in, you may personalize your privacy settings by going to Preferences, then selecting Privacy. Please see this What's New post to get more details about privacy. Remember: The SAP Community no longer supports completely private profiles.
Why am I required to have a public profile display to participate in the SAP Community?
The SAP Community has always been built around interactions between individuals, so we expect these interactions to involve members with public identities. This is not a new expectation of SAP Community members, employees or otherwise.
What happens if I stop visiting SAP Community?
In compliance with our data protection and privacy policies, we regularly anonymize user accounts that have been inactive for several years, removing the account and attributing its content to Former Member. This process is permanent and cannot be reverted.
To ensure that this anonymization doesn't occur to you, you simply need to log in to your profile occasionally. If you go several years without logging in, you run the risk of losing your account.
How can I find out what personal data SAP keeps on me?
The Privacy Policy at https://sap.com/about/legal/privacy.html details your data subject rights and how to submit such a data request.
You can also download your community content and personal information through your content settings. Go to the Personal tab, then select Personal Information. You'll find the download links at the bottom of that page.
How does SAP collect, use, and store personal data?
Please visit the Privacy Policy at https://sap.com/about/legal/privacy.html to learn how SAP collects and processes your personal data, and how you can obtain an overview of what SAP stores and uses.
For specifics about SAP Community, please read the SAP Community Privacy Statement.
How do I delete my personal data?
You may delete your SAP account or your SAP Community account.
Please make sure you are logged in.
After logging in, go to https://account.sap.com/manage/privacy to request deletion of your SAP account.
To close your SAP Community content account, select Personal, then Close Account at https://groups.community.sap.com/t5/user/myprofilepage/tab/personal-profile:close-account.