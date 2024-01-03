Monthly Active Recipients According to the DSA
See the average monthly active recipients of the service in the Union (average over the period of the past six months) according to Article 24 (2) of the Regulation (EU) 2022/2065 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19 October 2022 on a Single Market For Digital Services and amending Directive 2000/31/EC (Digital Services Act).
Average monthly active recipients of the service in the Union (average over the period of the past six months) according to Article 24 (2) of the Regulation (EU) 2022/2065 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19 October 2022 on a Single Market For Digital Services and amending Directive 2000/31/EC (Digital Services Act): 406,750