DSA Transparency Report 2025
In accordance with Articles 15, 24 and 42 of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), this transparency report provides information on orders and notices of illegal content received by SAP Community, SAP Concur Community and SAP Profile, and content moderation that SAP has undertaken on its own initiative. This report covers the reporting period between February 17, 2025, December 31, 2025.
Organization: SAP SE
Reporting Period: February 17, 2025 – December 31, 2025
Platforms Covered: SAP Community, SAP Concur Community, SAP Profile
1. Introduction
SAP SE supports the European Commission’s objectives of enhancing online safety and ensuring transparency and accountability across digital services. In accordance with Articles 15 and 24 of the European Union (“EU”) Digital Services Act (“DSA” or “Regulation”), SAP is publishing its first transparency report (“Report”) concerning products and services covered by the Regulation.
This report provides an overview of the actions taken by SAP SE to moderate content, manage user reports, handle legal orders, and ensure safe, lawful use of its services within the European Union. A total of 1,903 reports were received during this reporting period.
2. Orders Received from Member States’ Authorities (Article 9)
Article 9 sets out the rules for how intermediary services (like hosting providers, online platforms, and VLOPs) must respond to legally binding orders issued by EU Member State authorities to:
Remove specific illegal content, or
Provide user account info
Government requests to remove content
During the reporting period, SAP did not receive any legally binding orders from EU Member State authorities to either remove content or disclose user account information. Accordingly, there is no median response time to report.
Government requests to provide account information
During the reporting period, SAP SE did not receive any requests from EU Member State government authorities to provide account information. Accordingly, there is no median reply time to report.
3. Moderation of User-Reported Content
SAP provides an electronic notice mechanism for users to report illegal content hosted on the platforms listed above. In accordance with Article 16 of the DSA, reports include a justification for the alleged illegality, a reference (e.g., URL), and valid contact details. Each report is acknowledged, reviewed promptly, and followed by a decision notification to the user.
The following table shows the notices received by reported category. The median response time for user reports during the period was 6.0 min.
Reports resolved by automated means
SAP does not employ automated decision-making systems for resolving user-reported content. All reports are manually reviewed by trained moderators.
Received notice counts by reported category
|Reported Category
|Actions on Content Visibility
|Actions on Accounts
|Total
Scam or Fraud
Content changed: 56
Content no-action: 0
Content removed: 484
User banned: 482
User suspended: 34
User no-action: 24
1080
Something else
Content changed: 152
Content no-action: 0
Content removed: 233
User banned: 219
User suspended: 33
User no-action: 133
770
Privacy violation
Content changed: 8
Content no-action: 0
Content removed: 6
User banned: 6
User suspended: 0
User no-action: 8
28
Hate Speech
Content changed: 6
Content no-action: 0
Content removed: 1
User banned: 1
User suspended: 5
User no-action: 1
14
Total
Content changed: 222
Content no-action: 0
Content removed: 724
User banned: 708
User suspended: 72
User no-action: 166
1892
4. Content Moderation Measures (Voluntary Proactive Actions)
SAP proactively enforces its community standards across its platforms. All user-submitted content must adhere to the SAP Community's Rules of Engagement and the SAP Terms of Use.
Violations may be identified through user reports, automated spam filters, or manual review by SAP moderators. Users can report inappropriate content through the in-platform reporting function or by emailing the moderation team (as indicated above). Reports may be submitted anonymously.
Moderators review flagged content based on established guidelines, ensuring fair and consistent enforcement. Complex cases may be escalated to senior moderators or internal specialists. Team members receive regular training on policies and DSA obligations.
User reporting flow
To report content, users click the arrow on top right of the content to open the "Options" menu, from which they can access the "Report Inappropriate Content" functionality.
Clicking "Report Inappropriate Content" will open a form on the platform. The first step is for the user to enter the Reason for the report:
If necessary, the user can also add additional information in a free-text field before they notify a moderator.
It is also possible for users to report content anonymously.
Users' reports are reviewed and resolved by SAP Community Moderation Team, as described below.
SAP Community Moderation Team
The SAP Community Team reviews content reported by users and by SAP Community's own systems, as well as reporter and author appeals.
Moderation decisions are based on policies and guidance developed by the SAP Community Moderation Team, which is experienced in content moderation and committed to monitoring and improving decision precision and consistency.
Team members are regularly trained on new policies and policy changes and can escalate questions to leads, who may in turn consult with specialists within and outside the company.
Enforcement Actions
SAP Community has the following enforcement actions available:
Content Actions:
- Content Removed – Violating content was deleted
- Content Changed – Editorial changes were made to remove specific violations
- Content No-Action – Content was reviewed and found compliant
Account Actions:
- User Banned – Account was permanently banned
- User Suspended – Account was temporarily suspended
- User No-Action – Account reviewed and found compliant
SAP Community Operations Team
The SAP Community and SAP Concur community operations team reviews content reported by users and by SAP's systems for suspected non-compliance with DSA law. The operations team also reviews reporter and author appeals as they occur.
Enforcement actions for content violating community guidelines, Rules of Engagement and SAP Terms of Use
During the reporting period, SAP applied the following actions to content identified through voluntary proactive measures:
Content Actions:
- Content Removed: 949 cases
- Content Changed: 8 cases
Account Actions:
- User Banned: 948 cases
- User Suspended: 3 cases
- User No-Action: 6 cases
The median time to handle voluntary cases was: 2.0 min.
5. Complaint and Appeal Handling (Articles 20 & 21)
Users are notified by email when their content or account is subject to moderation action. The notification includes details of the content, the action taken, the reason, and appeal instructions.
Users may request a review of moderation decisions within six months. Appeals are handled by a separate moderator, and outcomes are communicated directly to the user. Appeals may result in the confirmation or reversal of the original decision.
The median response time for appeals was 8.3 minutes.
Reported appeals during the period:
Total Appeals Received: 6
Appeals Accepted (resulting in reversal): 3
6. Out-of-Court Dispute Resolutions
SAP did not receive any notifications regarding the involvement of certified out-of-court dispute settlement bodies during the reporting period.
7. Suspensions Enforced to Prevent Misuse (Article 23)
|Platform
|Avg Monthly Users
SAP Community
1656
SAP Concur Community
0
SAP Profile
0
8. Average Monthly Users
The average number of monthly active recipients (users) of the services covered by this report was 1,697,675.