DSA Transparency Report 2025

SAP proactively enforces its community standards across its platforms. All user-submitted content must adhere to the SAP Community's Rules of Engagement and the SAP Terms of Use.

Violations may be identified through user reports, automated spam filters, or manual review by SAP moderators. Users can report inappropriate content through the in-platform reporting function or by emailing the moderation team (as indicated above). Reports may be submitted anonymously.

Moderators review flagged content based on established guidelines, ensuring fair and consistent enforcement. Complex cases may be escalated to senior moderators or internal specialists. Team members receive regular training on policies and DSA obligations.

User reporting flow

To report content, users click the arrow on top right of the content to open the "Options" menu, from which they can access the "Report Inappropriate Content" functionality.

Clicking "Report Inappropriate Content" will open a form on the platform. The first step is for the user to enter the Reason for the report:

If necessary, the user can also add additional information in a free-text field before they notify a moderator.

It is also possible for users to report content anonymously.

Users' reports are reviewed and resolved by SAP Community Moderation Team, as described below.

SAP Community Moderation Team

The SAP Community Team reviews content reported by users and by SAP Community's own systems, as well as reporter and author appeals.

Moderation decisions are based on policies and guidance developed by the SAP Community Moderation Team, which is experienced in content moderation and committed to monitoring and improving decision precision and consistency.

Team members are regularly trained on new policies and policy changes and can escalate questions to leads, who may in turn consult with specialists within and outside the company.

Enforcement Actions

SAP Community has the following enforcement actions available:

Content Actions:

- Content Removed – Violating content was deleted

- Content Changed – Editorial changes were made to remove specific violations

- Content No-Action – Content was reviewed and found compliant

Account Actions:

- User Banned – Account was permanently banned

- User Suspended – Account was temporarily suspended

- User No-Action – Account reviewed and found compliant

SAP Community Operations Team

The SAP Community and SAP Concur community operations team reviews content reported by users and by SAP's systems for suspected non-compliance with DSA law. The operations team also reviews reporter and author appeals as they occur.

Enforcement actions for content violating community guidelines, Rules of Engagement and SAP Terms of Use

During the reporting period, SAP applied the following actions to content identified through voluntary proactive measures:

Content Actions:

- Content Removed: 949 cases

- Content Changed: 8 cases

Account Actions:

- User Banned: 948 cases

- User Suspended: 3 cases

- User No-Action: 6 cases

The median time to handle voluntary cases was: 2.0 min.