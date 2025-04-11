DSA Transparency Report 2024

In accordance with Articles 15, 24 and 42 of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), this transparency report provides information on orders and notices of illegal content received by SAP Community, SAP Concur Community and SAP Profile, and content moderation that SAP has undertaken on its own initiative. This report covers the reporting period between February 17, 2024 – February 16, 2025.

Organization: SAP SE. 

Reporting Period: February 17, 2024 – February 16, 2025 

Platforms Covered: SAP Community, SAP Concur Community, SAP Profile 

1. Introduction

SAP SE supports the European Commission’s objectives of enhancing online safety and ensuring transparency and accountability across digital services. In accordance with Articles 15 and 24 of the European Union (“EU”) Digital Services Act (“DSA” or “Regulation”), SAP is publishing its first transparency report (“Report”) concerning products and services covered by the Regulation. 

This report provides an overview of the actions taken by SAP SE to moderate content, manage user reports, handle legal orders, and ensure safe, lawful use of its services within the European Union. A total of 6,818 reports were received during this reporting period. 

2. Orders Received from Member States’ Authorities (Article 9)

Article 9 sets out the rules for how intermediary services (like hosting providers, online platforms, and VLOPs) must respond to legally binding orders issued by EU Member State authorities to: 

  1. Remove specific illegal content, or 

  2. Provide user account info 

Government requests to remove content 

  • During the reporting period, SAP did not receive any legally binding orders from EU Member State authorities to either remove content or disclose user account information. Accordingly, there is no median response time to report. 

Government requests to provide account information 

  • During the reporting period, SAP SE did not receive any requests from EU Member State government authorities to provide account information. Accordingly, there is no median reply time to report. 

3. Moderation of User-Reported Content

SAP provides an electronic notice mechanism for users to report illegal content hosted on the platforms listed above. In accordance with Article 16 of the DSA, reports include a justification for the alleged illegality, a reference (e.g., URL), and valid contact details. Each report is acknowledged, reviewed promptly, and followed by a decision notification to the user. 

The following table shows the notices received by reported category. The median response time for user reports during the period was 5.0 min.  

Reports resolved by automated means  

SAP does not employ automated decision-making systems for resolving user-reported content. All reports are manually reviewed by trained moderators. 

Table 1. Received notice counts by reported category

Reported Category Actions on Content Visibility Actions on Accounts Total
Something else 
Content changed: 1347 
Content no-action: 214 
Content removed: 151 
User banned: 30 
User disabled: 7 
User monitored: 4 
User no-action: 1671 
1712
Spam 
Content changed: 60 
Content no-action: 207 
Content removed: 1052 
User banned: 719 
User disabled: 289 
User monitored: 7 
User no-action: 304 
1319
Scam or Fraud 
Content changed: 3 
Content no-action: 27 
Content removed: 134 
User banned: 107 
User disabled: 18 
User monitored: 0 
User no-action: 39 
164
Misleading or False Information 
Content changed: 5 
Content no-action: 33 
Content removed: 24 
User banned: 7 
User disabled: 1 
User monitored: 1 
User no-action: 53 
62 
Nudity or Sexual activity 
Content changed: 2 
Content no-action: 7 
Content removed: 20 
User banned: 15 
User disabled: 3 
User monitored: 0 
User no-action: 11 
29 
Harassment 
Content changed: 2 
Content no-action: 16 
Content removed: 7 
User banned: 4 
User disabled: 0 
User monitored: 0 
User no-action: 21 
25
Hate Speech 
Content changed: 1 
Content no-action: 18 
Content removed: 6 
User banned: 2 
User disabled: 0 
User monitored: 0 
User no-action: 23 
25
Plagiarism 
Content changed: 2 
Content no-action: 6 
Content removed: 10 
User banned: 3 
User disabled: 0 
User monitored: 1 
User no-action: 14 
18
The content is inappropriate (SAP profile) 
Content changed: 0 
Content no-action: 3 
Content removed: 1 
User banned: 1 
User disabled: 0 
User monitored: 0 
User no-action: 3 
4
The account has been hacked (SAP profile) 
Content changed: 0 
Content no-action: 2 
Content removed: 1 
User banned: 1 
User disabled: 0 
User monitored: 0 
User no-action: 2 
3
This Person is impersonating someone (SAP profile) 
Content changed: 0 
Content no-action: 2 
Content removed: 0 
User banned: 0 
User disabled: 0 
User monitored: 0 
User no-action: 2 
2
Total
Content changed: 1422 
Content no-action: 535 
Content removed: 1406 
User banned: 889 
User disabled: 318 
User monitored: 13 
User no-action: 2143 
3363 

4. Content Moderation Measures (Voluntary Proactive Actions)

SAP proactively enforces its community standards across its platforms. All user-submitted content must adhere to the SAP Community’s Rules of Engagement and the SAP Terms of Use. 

Violations may be identified through user reports, automated spam filters, or manual review by SAP moderators. Users can report inappropriate content through the in-platform reporting function or by emailing the moderation team (as indicated above). Reports may be submitted anonymously. 

Moderators review flagged content based on established guidelines, ensuring fair and consistent enforcement. Complex cases may be escalated to senior moderators or internal specialists. Team members receive regular training on policies and DSA obligations.

User reporting flow

To report content, users click the arrow on top right of the content to open the “Options” menu, from which they can access the “Report Inappropriate Content” functionality.

Clicking “Report Inappropriate Content” will open a form on the platform. The first step is for the user to enter the Reason for the report:  

If necessary, the user can also add additional information in a free-text field before they notify a moderator.  

It is also possible for users to report content anonymously.

 Users reports are reviewed and resolved by SAP Community Moderation Team, as described below.  

SAP Community Moderation Team

The SAP Community Team reviews content reported by users and by SAP Community’s own systems, as well as reporter and author appeals.  

Moderation decisions are based on policies and guidance developed by the SAP Community Moderation Team, which is experienced in content moderation and committed to monitoring and improving decision precision and consistency.  

Team members are regularly trained on new policies and policy changes and can escalate questions to leads, who may in turn consult with specialists within and outside the company. 

Enforcement Actions

During the reporting period, SAP Community applied the following actions to reported content:  

Content Removed – Violating content was deleted 

Content Changed – Editorial changes were made to remove specific violations 

Content No-Action – Content was reviewed and found compliant 

User Banned – Account was permanently banned 

User Disabled – Account was temporarily suspended 

User Monitored – A warning was issued and behavior was monitored 

User No-Action – Account reviewed and found compliant 

SAP Community Operations Team

The SAP Community and SAP Concur community operations team reviews content reported by users and by SAP’s systems for suspected non-compliance with DSA law. The operations team also reviews reporter and author appeals as they occur.  

Enforcement actions for content violating community guidelines, Rules of Engagement and SAP Terms of Use.

During the reporting period, SAP applied the following actions to content that possibly violated SAP policies: 

The median time to handle voluntary cases was: 5.0 min.  

5. Complaint and Appeal Handling (Articles 20 & 21)

Users are notified by email when their content or account is subject to moderation action. The notification includes details of the content, the action taken, the reason, and appeal instructions. 

 

Users may request a review of moderation decisions within six months. Appeals are handled by a separate moderator, and outcomes are communicated directly to the user. Appeals may result in the confirmation or reversal of the original decision. 

 

The median response time for appeals was 5.0 minutes. 

Reported appeals during the period: 

  • Total Appeals Received: 19 

  • Appeals Accepted (resulting in reversal): 5

6. Out-of-Court Dispute Resolutions

SAP did not receive any notifications regarding the involvement of certified out-of-court dispute settlement bodies during the reporting period. 

7. Suspensions Enforced to Prevent Misuse (Article 23)

Platform Avg Monthly Users 
SAP Community 
0
SAP Concur Community 
0
SAP Profile
0

8. Average Monthly Users

The average number of monthly active recipients (users) of the services covered by this report was 2.8m. 