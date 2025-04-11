DSA Transparency Report 2024
In accordance with Articles 15, 24 and 42 of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), this transparency report provides information on orders and notices of illegal content received by SAP Community, SAP Concur Community and SAP Profile, and content moderation that SAP has undertaken on its own initiative. This report covers the reporting period between February 17, 2024 – February 16, 2025.
Organization: SAP SE.
Reporting Period: February 17, 2024 – February 16, 2025
Platforms Covered: SAP Community, SAP Concur Community, SAP Profile
1. Introduction
SAP SE supports the European Commission’s objectives of enhancing online safety and ensuring transparency and accountability across digital services. In accordance with Articles 15 and 24 of the European Union (“EU”) Digital Services Act (“DSA” or “Regulation”), SAP is publishing its first transparency report (“Report”) concerning products and services covered by the Regulation.
This report provides an overview of the actions taken by SAP SE to moderate content, manage user reports, handle legal orders, and ensure safe, lawful use of its services within the European Union. A total of 6,818 reports were received during this reporting period.
2. Orders Received from Member States’ Authorities (Article 9)
Article 9 sets out the rules for how intermediary services (like hosting providers, online platforms, and VLOPs) must respond to legally binding orders issued by EU Member State authorities to:
Remove specific illegal content, or
Provide user account info
Government requests to remove content
During the reporting period, SAP did not receive any legally binding orders from EU Member State authorities to either remove content or disclose user account information. Accordingly, there is no median response time to report.
Government requests to provide account information
During the reporting period, SAP SE did not receive any requests from EU Member State government authorities to provide account information. Accordingly, there is no median reply time to report.
3. Moderation of User-Reported Content
SAP provides an electronic notice mechanism for users to report illegal content hosted on the platforms listed above. In accordance with Article 16 of the DSA, reports include a justification for the alleged illegality, a reference (e.g., URL), and valid contact details. Each report is acknowledged, reviewed promptly, and followed by a decision notification to the user.
The following table shows the notices received by reported category. The median response time for user reports during the period was 5.0 min.
Reports resolved by automated means
SAP does not employ automated decision-making systems for resolving user-reported content. All reports are manually reviewed by trained moderators.
Table 1. Received notice counts by reported category
|Reported Category
|Actions on Content Visibility
|Actions on Accounts
|Total
Something else
Content changed: 1347
Content no-action: 214
Content removed: 151
User banned: 30
User disabled: 7
User monitored: 4
User no-action: 1671
1712
Spam
Content changed: 60
Content no-action: 207
Content removed: 1052
User banned: 719
User disabled: 289
User monitored: 7
User no-action: 304
1319
Scam or Fraud
Content changed: 3
Content no-action: 27
Content removed: 134
User banned: 107
User disabled: 18
User monitored: 0
User no-action: 39
164
Misleading or False Information
Content changed: 5
Content no-action: 33
Content removed: 24
User banned: 7
User disabled: 1
User monitored: 1
User no-action: 53
62
Nudity or Sexual activity
Content changed: 2
Content no-action: 7
Content removed: 20
User banned: 15
User disabled: 3
User monitored: 0
User no-action: 11
29
Harassment
Content changed: 2
Content no-action: 16
Content removed: 7
User banned: 4
User disabled: 0
User monitored: 0
User no-action: 21
25
Hate Speech
Content changed: 1
Content no-action: 18
Content removed: 6
User banned: 2
User disabled: 0
User monitored: 0
User no-action: 23
25
Plagiarism
Content changed: 2
Content no-action: 6
Content removed: 10
User banned: 3
User disabled: 0
User monitored: 1
User no-action: 14
18
The content is inappropriate (SAP profile)
Content changed: 0
Content no-action: 3
Content removed: 1
User banned: 1
User disabled: 0
User monitored: 0
User no-action: 3
4
The account has been hacked (SAP profile)
Content changed: 0
Content no-action: 2
Content removed: 1
User banned: 1
User disabled: 0
User monitored: 0
User no-action: 2
3
This Person is impersonating someone (SAP profile)
Content changed: 0
Content no-action: 2
Content removed: 0
User banned: 0
User disabled: 0
User monitored: 0
User no-action: 2
2
Total
Content changed: 1422
Content no-action: 535
Content removed: 1406
User banned: 889
User disabled: 318
User monitored: 13
User no-action: 2143
3363
4. Content Moderation Measures (Voluntary Proactive Actions)
SAP proactively enforces its community standards across its platforms. All user-submitted content must adhere to the SAP Community’s Rules of Engagement and the SAP Terms of Use.
Violations may be identified through user reports, automated spam filters, or manual review by SAP moderators. Users can report inappropriate content through the in-platform reporting function or by emailing the moderation team (as indicated above). Reports may be submitted anonymously.
Moderators review flagged content based on established guidelines, ensuring fair and consistent enforcement. Complex cases may be escalated to senior moderators or internal specialists. Team members receive regular training on policies and DSA obligations.
User reporting flow
To report content, users click the arrow on top right of the content to open the “Options” menu, from which they can access the “Report Inappropriate Content” functionality.
Clicking “Report Inappropriate Content” will open a form on the platform. The first step is for the user to enter the Reason for the report:
If necessary, the user can also add additional information in a free-text field before they notify a moderator.
It is also possible for users to report content anonymously.
Users reports are reviewed and resolved by SAP Community Moderation Team, as described below.
SAP Community Moderation Team
The SAP Community Team reviews content reported by users and by SAP Community’s own systems, as well as reporter and author appeals.
Moderation decisions are based on policies and guidance developed by the SAP Community Moderation Team, which is experienced in content moderation and committed to monitoring and improving decision precision and consistency.
Team members are regularly trained on new policies and policy changes and can escalate questions to leads, who may in turn consult with specialists within and outside the company.
Enforcement Actions
During the reporting period, SAP Community applied the following actions to reported content:
Content Removed – Violating content was deleted
Content Changed – Editorial changes were made to remove specific violations
Content No-Action – Content was reviewed and found compliant
User Banned – Account was permanently banned
User Disabled – Account was temporarily suspended
User Monitored – A warning was issued and behavior was monitored
User No-Action – Account reviewed and found compliant
SAP Community Operations Team
The SAP Community and SAP Concur community operations team reviews content reported by users and by SAP’s systems for suspected non-compliance with DSA law. The operations team also reviews reporter and author appeals as they occur.
Enforcement actions for content violating community guidelines, Rules of Engagement and SAP Terms of Use.
During the reporting period, SAP applied the following actions to content that possibly violated SAP policies:
The median time to handle voluntary cases was: 5.0 min.
5. Complaint and Appeal Handling (Articles 20 & 21)
Users are notified by email when their content or account is subject to moderation action. The notification includes details of the content, the action taken, the reason, and appeal instructions.
Users may request a review of moderation decisions within six months. Appeals are handled by a separate moderator, and outcomes are communicated directly to the user. Appeals may result in the confirmation or reversal of the original decision.
The median response time for appeals was 5.0 minutes.
Reported appeals during the period:
Total Appeals Received: 19
Appeals Accepted (resulting in reversal): 5
6. Out-of-Court Dispute Resolutions
SAP did not receive any notifications regarding the involvement of certified out-of-court dispute settlement bodies during the reporting period.
7. Suspensions Enforced to Prevent Misuse (Article 23)
|Platform
|Avg Monthly Users
SAP Community
0
SAP Concur Community
0
SAP Profile
0
8. Average Monthly Users
The average number of monthly active recipients (users) of the services covered by this report was 2.8m.