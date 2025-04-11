DSA Transparency Report 2024

SAP proactively enforces its community standards across its platforms. All user-submitted content must adhere to the SAP Community’s Rules of Engagement and the SAP Terms of Use.

Violations may be identified through user reports, automated spam filters, or manual review by SAP moderators. Users can report inappropriate content through the in-platform reporting function or by emailing the moderation team (as indicated above). Reports may be submitted anonymously.

Moderators review flagged content based on established guidelines, ensuring fair and consistent enforcement. Complex cases may be escalated to senior moderators or internal specialists. Team members receive regular training on policies and DSA obligations.

User reporting flow

To report content, users click the arrow on top right of the content to open the “Options” menu, from which they can access the “Report Inappropriate Content” functionality.

Clicking “Report Inappropriate Content” will open a form on the platform. The first step is for the user to enter the Reason for the report:

If necessary, the user can also add additional information in a free-text field before they notify a moderator.

It is also possible for users to report content anonymously.

Users reports are reviewed and resolved by SAP Community Moderation Team, as described below.

SAP Community Moderation Team

The SAP Community Team reviews content reported by users and by SAP Community’s own systems, as well as reporter and author appeals.

Moderation decisions are based on policies and guidance developed by the SAP Community Moderation Team, which is experienced in content moderation and committed to monitoring and improving decision precision and consistency.

Team members are regularly trained on new policies and policy changes and can escalate questions to leads, who may in turn consult with specialists within and outside the company.

Enforcement Actions

During the reporting period, SAP Community applied the following actions to reported content:

Content Removed – Violating content was deleted

Content Changed – Editorial changes were made to remove specific violations

Content No-Action – Content was reviewed and found compliant

User Banned – Account was permanently banned

User Disabled – Account was temporarily suspended

User Monitored – A warning was issued and behavior was monitored

User No-Action – Account reviewed and found compliant

SAP Community Operations Team

The SAP Community and SAP Concur community operations team reviews content reported by users and by SAP’s systems for suspected non-compliance with DSA law. The operations team also reviews reporter and author appeals as they occur.

Enforcement actions for content violating community guidelines, Rules of Engagement and SAP Terms of Use.

During the reporting period, SAP applied the following actions to content that possibly violated SAP policies:

The median time to handle voluntary cases was: 5.0 min.